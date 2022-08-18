Why Crimea is so important in the Russia-Ukraine war

A series of blasts at Russian military sites in Crimea this month has put a spotlight on the contested peninsula, which until now had been spared the heavy fighting of the nearly six-month-long war in Ukraine.
The Black Sea peninsula, which is about the size of Massachusetts, has long been fought-over by the world’s great powers. For years, it has been a point of contention between Moscow and Kyiv.
As it emerges as a new battlefront in the war, here’s what you need to know about Crimea and its strategic importance.