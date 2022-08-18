From Sriracha to soba: Why our favorite foods are in short supply

2 United Kingdom: Butter

Butter is a basic staple in British kitchens used in copious quantities, not just slathered on bread, but also in the nation’s beloved cakes and biscuits. However, due to an ongoing foreign labor shortage after Brexit, the golden yellow spread is absent from many store shelves. Dairy cooperative, Arla Foods, which makes several brands of butter, has blamed a “chronic shortage of suitably-qualified farmworkers,” for “undermining our food security,” and impacting the availability and soaring price of butter and milk products.

A kilo of its Lurpak brand butter sold for almost $12 in July — up from around $8 in prior months, with British tabloids and social media jesting about swapping a block of butter for houses or cars, and calling on the government to “nationalize Lurpak.”

I had my bank loan approved 😍😍



I am off to purchase some Lurpak now 🤣 — Photoshop Tourette's (@FatEvilBuddha) August 7, 2022

Liz Oughton, a baker in central England, told The Washington Post she regularly visits multiple supermarkets to seek out the lowest prices and has switched to an oil-based baking spread for her cookies, due to the “astronomical rise” in the cost of butter.