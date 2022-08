Kharkiv had one of its “most tragic” nights in the war, the region’s governor said early Thursday after what he described as hours of Russian strikes that shook sleeping residents awake and battered their homes. Oleh Synyehubov said shelling in one part of the region killed seven people and injured 17 others. In a district of the city of the same name, a strike on a dormitory also killed two people and injured 18 more, he said.