China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years in prison

A court in Shanghai sentenced Chinese-born Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua on Friday to 13 years in prison after finding him guilty of bribery, illegal use of funds and other financial crimes in a case that has touched upon the highest rungs of Chinese political power.

After Xiao disappeared from the Four Seasons hotel in Hong Kong in a suspected abduction by Chinese security agents in 2017, his case has been a focus for observers of Chinese Communist Party factional intrigue following reports that Tomorrow Holding, the investment group he founded, had links to the relatives of high-powered former officials.