China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years in prison

August 19, 2022 at 3:21 a.m. EDT
Xiao Jianhua, a Chinese-born Canadian billionaire, in Hong Kong in 2013. (Next Magazine/AP)
A court in Shanghai sentenced Chinese-born Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua on Friday to 13 years in prison after finding him guilty of bribery, illegal use of funds and other financial crimes in a case that has touched upon the highest rungs of Chinese political power.

After Xiao disappeared from the Four Seasons hotel in Hong Kong in a suspected abduction by Chinese security agents in 2017, his case has been a focus for observers of Chinese Communist Party factional intrigue following reports that Tomorrow Holding, the investment group he founded, had links to the relatives of high-powered former officials.

Shanghai Number 1 Intermediate People’s Court announced the verdict on Friday on its official social media account. As well as the prison sentence for Xiao, it included a personal fine of 6.5 million yuan ($950,000), while Tomorrow Holding was fined 55.03 billion yuan ($8.08 billion).

The ruling stated that Xiao and his company had “done severe damage to orderly financial oversight and severely endangered national financial security” by bribing numerous officials with a total of 680 million yuan ($100 million) of stock, property and cash to evade scrutiny.

Xiao, who holds a Canadian passport, was tried in a closed-door hearing in July. The Canadian Embassy said at the time that its representatives were denied consular access.

