China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years in prison

A court in Shanghai sentenced Chinese-born Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua on Friday to 13 years in prison after finding him guilty of bribery, illegal use of funds and other financial crimes in a case that has touched upon the highest rungs of Chinese political power.
Shanghai Number 1 Intermediate People’s Court announced the verdict on Friday on its official social media account. As well as the prison sentence for Xiao, it included a personal fine of 6.5 million yuan ($950,000), while Tomorrow Holding was fined 55.03 billion yuan ($8.08 billion).
The ruling stated that Xiao and his company had “done severe damage to orderly financial oversight and severely endangered national financial security” by bribing numerous officials with a total of 680 million yuan ($100 million) of stock, property and cash to evade scrutiny.
Xiao, who holds a Canadian passport, was tried in a closed-door hearing in July. The Canadian Embassy said at the time that its representatives were denied consular access.