Ukraine live briefing: Warnings of imminent attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant; rockets hit Kharkiv

Key developments
- Ukraine has warned that Russia could be planning a “large-scale terrorist attack” on the nuclear plant to blame on Kyiv, while Russia said Ukraine and the United States are planning to trigger an accident at the plant, claiming there is a threat of the core overheating.
- Any false flag operations at the plant would be out of the “Russian playbook — accuse others of what you have done or what you intend to do,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said when asked about the warnings. He said it was “something we’re watching very closely.”
- “We must tell it as it is. Any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide,” said U.N. Secretary General António Guterres following a high-level meeting of the leaders of the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine. Russia’s foreign ministry rejected any proposal to demilitarize the area around the plant, stating that it would make the facility “more vulnerable.”
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faces a cascade of public criticism — unprecedented since the war began — in response to comments he made in an interview with The Washington Post this week justifying his failure to share with Ukrainians details of repeated U.S. warnings that Russia planned to invade.
Battlefield updates
- In Kharkiv, at least 17 people were killed and 42 wounded by two separate Russian attacks on the northeastern city, the regional governor said on Telegram. Five rockets hit the city early Friday killing at least one person, he added. An escalation of fighting has prompted Human Rights Watch to denounce Russian attacks on the area this week, stating that it had documented attacks on health-care facilities and densely populated areas.
- “Kharkiv has suffered because it remains within range of most types of Russian artillery,” with rocket launchers and other inaccurate-area weapons wreaking “devastation across large parts of the city,” Britain’s defense ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Friday. It added that “Ukraine’s second city has been one of the most consistently shelled since start of the invasion,” though the front line had “moved little since May.”
- There have been unconfirmed reports of strikes at a Russian air base in occupied Crimea. Ukraine appears to have been stepping up orchestrating attacks in the area in recent weeks. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014.
From our correspondents
Russia’s spies misread Ukraine and misled Kremlin as war loomed: In the final days before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s security service began sending cryptic instructions to informants in Kyiv. Pack up and get out of the capital, the Kremlin collaborators were told, but leave behind the keys to your homes.
The directions came from senior officers in a unit of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) with a prosaic name — the Department of Operational Information — but an ominous assignment: ensure the decapitation of the Ukrainian government and oversee the installation of a pro-Russian regime.
The communications exposing these preparations are part of a larger trove of sensitive materials obtained by Ukrainian and other security services and reviewed by Greg Miller and Catherine Belton for The Post offering rare insight into the activities of the FSB — a sprawling service that bears enormous responsibility for the failed Russian war plan and the hubris that propelled it.