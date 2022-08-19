Ukraine live briefing: Warnings of imminent attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant; rockets hit Kharkiv

From our correspondents

Russia’s spies misread Ukraine and misled Kremlin as war loomed: In the final days before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s security service began sending cryptic instructions to informants in Kyiv. Pack up and get out of the capital, the Kremlin collaborators were told, but leave behind the keys to your homes.

The directions came from senior officers in a unit of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) with a prosaic name — the Department of Operational Information — but an ominous assignment: ensure the decapitation of the Ukrainian government and oversee the installation of a pro-Russian regime.