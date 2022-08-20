Ukraine live briefing: Putin says he supports nuclear plant inspection; Zelensky decries radiation ‘blackmail’

Key developments
- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said he supported allowing U.N. experts to inspect the plant and agreed to provide “necessary assistance” for this, during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron. Moscow has regularly rejected calls to withdraw its military from the plant, and has accused Ukraine of shelling the plant and preparing to attack it and cause a “radiation leak” there — claims Ukraine and the U.S. have likened to a false flag operation.
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “blackmail with radiation” in a nightly address to his nation on Friday. He also expressed support for an expert mission to the plant, and said his officials were “working out the specific details of the mission.” Ukraine’s military has said Russia is likely planning “a large-scale terrorist attack” on the facility that it would blame on Ukraine.
- The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog called it a “highly volatile and fragile situation” and warned that any further escalation could lead to a “severe nuclear accident with potentially grave consequences for human health and the environment.” Director General Rafael Grossi also called for an expert mission to be allowed to travel to the site.
- The Pentagon announced Friday that it would send Ukraine $775 million in anti-armor missiles, drones and other military hardware. The package includes more howitzers and ammunition to support ongoing artillery battles in the east, plus new types of small arms and blast-resistant vehicles to aid an anticipated counteroffensive in occupied areas to the south.
Battlefield updates
- President Zelensky said residents of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and cities in Donbas has been “subjected to constant brutal shelling by Russia,” and offered his support in a nightly address to “all those who experience this constant horror of the destruction of life.” He vowed not to “leave any of these strikes unanswered,” as fighting continues.
- Overnight Russian rocket attacks hit “critical infrastructure facilities in the city,” of Kharkiv, its regional governor said Saturday. No fatalities were recorded but homes and commercial buildings were damaged, said Oleh Synyehubov. Britain’s Defense Ministry has said Ukraine’s second city has been one of the most consistently shelled since the war began.
From our correspondents on the ground
Across the river from Ukraine nuclear plant, shelling adds to fear: As Kateryna Semenova, 65, pointed out the damage from the rocket that landed in the bathtub three nights earlier, there was a loud boom from outside. Dust fell from the already damaged walls.
“Drone!” shouted a neighbor who had been helping fix up the building, as they started running for shelter in the basement. In Nikopol, just two miles across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the threat of imminent nuclear catastrophe is compounded by daily shelling from Russian forces near the plant.
“It’s scary,” Semenova said. Her phone rang as people in the community began checking on each other.
Although the attack on the plant that Ukrainian intelligence said it feared Russia was planning did not happen on Friday, shelling from its positions across the water continued. But if the Moscow’s intention was to seed panic, it did not succeed in the war-weary communities near the plant.