Ukraine live briefing: Putin says he supports nuclear plant inspection; Zelensky decries radiation ‘blackmail’

From our correspondents on the ground

Across the river from Ukraine nuclear plant, shelling adds to fear: As Kateryna Semenova, 65, pointed out the damage from the rocket that landed in the bathtub three nights earlier, there was a loud boom from outside. Dust fell from the already damaged walls.

“Drone!” shouted a neighbor who had been helping fix up the building, as they started running for shelter in the basement. In Nikopol, just two miles across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the threat of imminent nuclear catastrophe is compounded by daily shelling from Russian forces near the plant.

“It’s scary,” Semenova said. Her phone rang as people in the community began checking on each other.