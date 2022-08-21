A Putin ally’s daughter was killed deep in Russian territory: What to know

The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian nationalist and self-styled philosopher whose ideas helped shape President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, was killed in a car explosion near Moscow on Saturday night, in what Russian investigative authorities said looked like a “murder for hire."
The incident already appears poised to be a flashpoint, as pro-Russian factions blame Ukraine without evidence — and Ukrainian officials deny any involvement.
Daria Dugina, 29, was driving her father’s car from a festival they both attended when the blast occurred, engulfing the car in flames. Some outside analysts and friends of the family suspect Dugin — who has close ties to the Kremlin — was the real target. Dugina, chief editor of a Russian disinformation website who was herself under U.S. sanctions, has also been deeply supportive of Putin’s war against Ukraine.
Here’s what to know about the explosion and what it means for the war in Ukraine.