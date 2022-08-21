A Putin ally’s daughter was killed deep in Russian territory: What to know

By
and 
 
Updated August 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT|Published August 21, 2022 at 10:16 a.m. EDT
Daria Dugina, daughter of Russian politologist Alexander Dugin, is pictured in the Tsargrad TV studio in Moscow, Russia, in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on August 21, 2022.
Daria Dugina, daughter of Russian politologist Alexander Dugin, is pictured in the Tsargrad TV studio in Moscow, Russia, in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on August 21, 2022. (Tsargrad.Tv/Via Reuters)
Comment

The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian nationalist and self-styled philosopher whose ideas helped shape President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, was killed in a car explosion near Moscow on Saturday night, in what Russian investigative authorities said looked like a “murder for hire."

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The incident already appears poised to be a flashpoint, as pro-Russian factions blame Ukraine without evidence — and Ukrainian officials deny any involvement.

Car explosion kills daughter of key Putin ally Alexander Dugin, Russia says

Daria Dugina, 29, was driving her father’s car from a festival they both attended when the blast occurred, engulfing the car in flames. Some outside analysts and friends of the family suspect Dugin — who has close ties to the Kremlin — was the real target. Dugina, chief editor of a Russian disinformation website who was herself under U.S. sanctions, has also been deeply supportive of Putin’s war against Ukraine.

Here’s what to know about the explosion and what it means for the war in Ukraine.

Video shows the aftermath of a car explosion near Moscow where Russia's Investigative Committee claims the daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin was killed. (Video: Twitter)
Loading...
Loading...