A Putin ally’s daughter was killed deep in Russian territory: What to know

The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian nationalist and self-styled philosopher whose ideas helped shape President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, was killed in a car explosion near Moscow on Saturday night , in what Russian investigative authorities said looked like a “murder for hire."

Daria Dugina, 29, was driving her father’s car from a festival they both attended when the blast occurred, engulfing the car in flames. Some outside analysts and friends of the family suspect Dugin — who has close ties to the Kremlin — was the real target. Dugina, chief editor of a Russian disinformation website who was herself under U.S. sanctions, has also been deeply supportive of Putin’s war against Ukraine.