Ukraine live briefing: Drone attacks in Crimea as Russian officials consider boosting security

From our correspondents

A Russian soldier’s journal: ‘I will not participate in this madness.’: The damning 141-page journal of Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatyev, who spent more than a month fighting in Ukraine, describes an army in disarray, The Post’s Mary Ilyushina reports from Riga, Latvia. Filatyev went to Ukraine “after his poorly equipped unit was ordered to march from its base in Crimea for what commanders called a routine exercise,” she writes.

His journal, which is “the most detailed day-by-day account to date of the attacks on Kherson and Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine as seen through the eyes of a Russian soldier,” details “commanders clueless and terrified, equipment old and rusty, troops pillaging occupied areas in search of food because of a lack of provisions, morale plummeting as the campaign stalled.”