War in Ukraine
Today's WorldView • Analysis
As Europe burns, Europeans search for firewood

Ukraine live briefing: Drone attacks in Crimea as Russian officials consider boosting security

By
and 
 
August 21, 2022 at 3:00 a.m. EDT
A law enforcement officer stands guard in a street following a reported combat drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
A law enforcement officer stands guard in a street following a reported combat drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer (Stringer/Reuters)
Skip to main content

Drone attacks were reported in Russian-occupied. Kyiv and Moscow signaled support for allowing inspectors to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid concerns of an attack on the facility. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Key developments

  • Drone attacks, including one on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, were reported in Crimea on Saturday. The governor of Sevastopol, a Russian appointee, said a drone hit the roof of the fleet’s headquarters after Russian forces were unable to shoot it down. But he later reversed his claim, saying in a “clarification” on Telegram that the drone was struck and landed on the roof, catching fire. “There was no defeat,” he wrote. The claims could not be independently verified.
  • Russian officials in Crimea are considering “strengthening security” on the peninsula amid the attacks, according to the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War, with forces there on “high alert.” Russian forces in Crimea are finding themselves “much more vulnerable than they thought they were,” a senior U.S. defense official said.
  • This week marks six months since the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted in his nightly address. It will also mark the nation’s Flag Day. He also hinted at the prospect that Russia this week “may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel. Such is our enemy.”
  • The daughter of key Putin adviser Alexander Dugin was killed in an explosion Saturday night in the Moscow region, according to Russia’s state-run media outlet Tass. Daria Dugina was reportedly driving her father’s car from a festival they attended when the vehicle erupted in flames, a friend of Dugin’s told Tass.

Battlefield updates

  • Attempted Russian ground offensives north of the city of Kharkiv failed on Saturday, according to ISW. Shelling continued in and around the city.
  • Russia accused Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers late last month but provided no evidence, Reuters reported. Russia said botulinum toxin type B had been found in the bodies of a number of soldiers. An adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote on Telegram that Moscow did not say “whether the poisoning could have been caused by expired canned meat,” noting that Russian soldiers have long complained of inadequate supplies.
  • Ukraine paraded defunct Russian tanks through the streets of Kyiv on Saturday. The display of “rusty Russian metal is a reminder to all dictators how their plans may be ruined by a free and courageous nation,” Ukraine’s armed forces said. Residents of the capital posed for photos next to the tanks, even as air raid sirens rang out, The Washington Post’s Liz Sly reported.
  • The city of Kharkiv will be under curfew all day on Ukrainian Independence Day, said its regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov. Starting Monday, the nightly curfew in Ukraine’s second-largest city will run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and this week, it will also run from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.

Global impact

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said he supports allowing U.N. experts to inspect the Zaporizhzhia plant “as soon as possible” and agreed to provide “necessary assistance” during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron. However, Moscow has rejected broader requests to withdraw its military from the site, and has accused Ukraine of shelling the facility and preparing to cause a “radiation leak” there — claims Ukraine and the United States have likened to a “false flag” operation.
  • Two more ships carrying grain and sunflower oil have left Ukraine, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Saturday. The ships left the port of Chornomorsk, close to Odessa in southwest Ukraine, bringing the total number of ships to leave under a Turkey- and U.N.-backed deal to 27.
  • The United States has presented to NATO officials instruments of ratification for Sweden’s and Finland’s accession to the military alliance, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The war has seen moves to expand NATO, and Blinken said handing in the documents was “the final step in our process to have these important partners become vital NATO Allies.”

Spotlight: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Post’s Claire Parker outlines what to know about Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and the risks of fighting there, as warnings of a possible imminent attack on the plant in southeastern Ukraine have sent some nearby residents fleeing over the threat of nuclear catastrophe.

From our correspondents

A Russian soldier’s journal: ‘I will not participate in this madness.’: The damning 141-page journal of Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatyev, who spent more than a month fighting in Ukraine, describes an army in disarray, The Post’s Mary Ilyushina reports from Riga, Latvia. Filatyev went to Ukraine “after his poorly equipped unit was ordered to march from its base in Crimea for what commanders called a routine exercise,” she writes.

His journal, which is “the most detailed day-by-day account to date of the attacks on Kherson and Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine as seen through the eyes of a Russian soldier,” details “commanders clueless and terrified, equipment old and rusty, troops pillaging occupied areas in search of food because of a lack of provisions, morale plummeting as the campaign stalled.”

“They simply decided to shower Ukraine with our corpses in this war,” he wrote.

Loading...
Loading...