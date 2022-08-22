War in Ukraine
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

Russia blames Ukraine for car explosion that killed Putin ally’s daughter

By
, 
and 
 
August 22, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. EDT
Russian investigators work at the scene of a car explosion on Mozhaisk highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi in the Odintsovo urban district of the Moscow region, in this photo released Aug. 21, 2022. (Russian Investigative Committee/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Comment

Russia is blaming Ukraine for a car explosion that killed the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a far-right Russian nationalist and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — a move that could lead to an escalation in the war.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has denied involvement in the killing of Daria Dugina, chief editor of a Russian disinformation website who was herself under U.S. sanctions. Kyiv also has warned about a spike in Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities ahead of the country’s Independence Day.

Russia’s internal security service, the FSB, claimed in a statement to Russian media that the explosion Saturday near Moscow was orchestrated by “Ukrainian special services” and carried out by a Ukrainian woman before she fled to Estonia with her young daughter.

The Washington Post could not confirm the claims. Ukraine has suggested that the killing may have been the result of internal tensions within Russia.

A Putin ally’s daughter was killed near Russia’s capital: What to know

Dugina, 29, was driving her father’s car from a festival outside Moscow that they both attended when the blast occurred, engulfing the car in flames. Some outside analysts and friends of the family suspect that Dugin, an ideologue who helped shape the Kremlin’s narrative about Ukraine, was the real target. Dugina had also strongly supported Putin’s war against Ukraine.

The FSB said the Ukrainian national and her daughter both attended the same festival and were renting an apartment in Moscow near where Dugina lived.

The claim that the woman escaped to Estonia comes amid tensions between Moscow and Tallinn over the Estonian government’s recent announcement that it would remove hundreds of Soviet monuments and its move to refuse entry to Russians with Estonia-issued Schengen visas.

Russia’s Investigative Committee is looking into the incident and has opened a murder case. It previously said early evidence pointed to “a murder for hire.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Sunday on Ukrainian television that Kyiv “certainly had nothing to do with” the car bombing.

“Because we’re not a criminal state, like the Russian Federation is, and moreover not a terrorist state,” he said.

Car explosion kills daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin, Russia says

Loading...