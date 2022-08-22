Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says Russian plans to try Mariupol fighters would make peace talks impossible

Key developments
- If this “absurd show trial” goes ahead, “this will be the line beyond which any negotiations are impossible," Zelensky said. Reports of planned show trials have circulated for weeks and intensified after Russian media published images of cages under construction, said to be meant for Ukrainians captured during the weeks-long siege. Both sides have previously declared red lines in the conflict. So far, none has forced the war into a stalemate and a negotiated peace.
- This week marks six months since the Russian invasion, Zelensky noted in his nightly address, with no end game in sight.
- Zelensky warned of stepped up strikes from Moscow as Kyiv prepares to celebrate Independence Day this week. Zelensky on Sunday said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron “about all the threats” and informed his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who recently agreed to strengthen economic cooperation with Russia, fueling concerns that Moscow is seeking Erdogan’s assistance to bypass sanctions.
- A number of theories, as yet unsubstantiated, are circulating about the cause of a car bomb that killed the daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin outside Moscow on Saturday. It could create a flash point, even as Ukrainian officials denied any involvement in the blast and suggested it could be the result of an internal dispute within Russia. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal murder case.
Battlefield updates
- Authorities in areas occupied by Kremlin forces have “intensified filtration measures and abductions” in the lead-up to Ukraine’s Independence Day, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C.-based think tank.
- Russian offensive operations in eastern Ukraine have probably exhausted the momentum they gained at the end of July, the institute’s analysts said, as Russia’s military continues to struggle to convert small tactical gains into operational successes — a failing they say is likely to prevent Russia from making significant territorial advances in coming months.
- Russia and Belarus have reached an “urgent” agreement for Belarus to repair damaged Russian combat planes, according to Ukrainian intelligence officials, in a deal that was probably sought to bypass Western sanctions, which are less severe against Minsk than Moscow, analysts say.
Global impact
- Denmark’s defense minister announced that the country will expand Esbjerg Harbor for use by NATO allies as a transit port. Morten Bodskov is set to sign a coordination agreement with a number of partners on Monday, including the United States. “Denmark must be able to receive significantly more NATO forces and equipment in a shorter time,” the Defense Ministry tweeted.
- Western leaders discussed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. According to a White House statement announcing their phone call on Sunday, President Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron shared their desire to “avoid military operations” near Europe’s largest nuclear plant. They also advocated for the International Atomic Energy Agency to assess the area’s safety systems as soon as possible.
- A $75 million superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Dmitrievich Pumpyansky will go under the hammer on Tuesday after its owner was sanctioned. The 236-foot luxury yacht Axioma — complete with spa pool and swim-up bar — was seized in Gibraltar in March. The yacht is reportedly being sold by U.S. investment bank JP Morgan, which claims Pumpyansky owes it more than $20 million, rather than for the benefit of the Ukrainian people.
From our correspondents on the ground
A Chernobyl tour group secretly helped track Russia’s invasion. Hours into the first day of the war on Feb. 24, Yaroslav Yemelianenko was at his home in Kyiv, glued to a secret live stream of the gate to Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster. In disbelief, he watched as Russian tanks rolled by the yellow information booth advertising his company, Chernobyl Tour, and drove south toward the Ukrainian capital. Publicly, Ukraine’s leaders said Russian troops had not yet crossed there.
But Chernobyl Tour had a small, battery-operated camera perched by the checkpoint into the zone, The Washington Post’s Miriam Berger writes from Chernobyl, Ukraine. On the day of the invasion, it provided early information about Russia’s movement of troops through Belarus and past Chernobyl as Moscow began its attempt to take Kyiv.