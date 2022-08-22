Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says Russian plans to try Mariupol fighters would make peace talks impossible

A Chernobyl tour group secretly helped track Russia’s invasion. Hours into the first day of the war on Feb. 24, Yaroslav Yemelianenko was at his home in Kyiv, glued to a secret live stream of the gate to Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster. In disbelief, he watched as Russian tanks rolled by the yellow information booth advertising his company, Chernobyl Tour, and drove south toward the Ukrainian capital. Publicly, Ukraine’s leaders said Russian troops had not yet crossed there.