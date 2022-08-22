Tyson Fury demands Britain crack down on knife crime after cousin killed

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is urging Britain’s government to issue harsher penalties for knife crime after his cousin was stabbed to death during a night out over the weekend. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The boxer, known as the “Gypsy King,” said his cousin, Rico Burton, 31, was attacked at a popular bar in the city of Manchester early Sunday local time.

“My cousin was murdered last night,” Fury said Sunday on Instagram, adding that Burton died after being stabbed in the neck.

“This is becoming ridiculous,” he said. He called on the government to “bring higher sentencing” for knife crime, which he described as a “pandemic.”

Knife crime has long been a problem in Britain, where social anxiety regarding stabbings is widespread.

Knife crime in England and Wales increased 10 percent in the year ending in March, with police recording almost 50,000 offenses involving a knife or sharp instrument, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

“RIP Rico Burton … may the lord god grant you a good place in [heaven]. see you soon,” Fury wrote on social media.Fury recently announced his retirement but indicated Saturday that he wants to keep fighting to unify four heavyweight titles. He currently holds the World Boxing Council title.

The Greater Manchester Police called the attack “senseless” and launched a murder investigation.

A male 17-year-old was also attacked during the incident and remains in a hospital with serious injuries.

“Both victims should have returned home after enjoying a night out with friends.” Detective Superintendent Ben Ewart of the Greater Manchester Police said at a news conference Sunday, adding that members of the public had rushed to help them.

Ewart said paramedics arrived and attempted to treat both men, who were then taken to a hospital, where Burton succumbed to his injuries.

Two men, ages 21 and 20, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Ewart appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information or video footage they may have.

Ewart added that Manchester police officers are dedicated to tackling the “devastating” effects of knife crime, which he said remains a “priority.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, offenses committed with knives or sharp instruments vary across Britain’s more than 40 police force areas. Greater Manchester is among the top three areas in volume of knife crime.

In Britain, it is illegal to carry a knife in public without “good reason.” Adults found to be carrying a knife or other weapon illegally face a maximum prison sentence of four years, a fine or both. However, offenders under 18 are more likely to be cautioned than jailed, the BBC reported.

A giant sculpture known as the “knife angel,” which was constructed using 100,000 confiscated or surrendered blades, has toured the United Kingdom in recent years, popping up across various towns in a bid to remind people of the lives lost but also to spark social change.

