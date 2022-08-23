Beirut’s burning grain silos finally fall after weeks of inaction

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEIRUT — The last of the unstable grain silos at Beirut’s port collapsed on Tuesday morning, two years after a deadly blast heavily damaged the structures, which for weeks have been burning and slowly collapsing as a traumatized country looks on. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight No injuries were reported as the area was evacuated in anticipation of the collapse, but the sight of the dramatic, large plume of dust emanating from the port harked back to Aug. 4, 2020, when smoke from the port preceded an explosion that killed over 200, injured thousands and left thousands more displaced.

For residents, the silos have been a kind of living proof of the tragedies the Lebanese have been forced to live with over the decades, in which gruesome events that shock the country are left unexplained and no justice is delivered.

The silos that fell on Tuesday were the last of the structurally-unsound northern bloc, according to Emmanuel Durand, a French civil engineer who has volunteered to work alongside rescuers to monitor the structure. Grain which had been fermenting and toasting in the sun for two years, last month burst into flame, weakening the silos and starting the process of collapse — most recently on the second anniversary of the blast.

In April, Lebanon’s government said it had ordered the demolition of all the silos, fearing their eventual collapse. But activists, families of the victims, and engineers fought the government decision, with engineers stressing that the southern bloc remains structurally sound. Families of victims and independent lawmakers have demanded the southern bloc be left as a landmark of what happened until an independent investigation is carried out.

A judicial probe began in 2020, looking into responsibility for the alleged official negligence that allowed 2,750 tons of highly combustible ammonium nitrate to be stored for six years on the edge of a densely-populated city. The probe has been stalled repeatedly, as the judges leading the investigations were mired in court complaints by officials accusing them of a lack of neutrality and arguing for immunity from investigation.

“When you don’t get justice, you’re still hurt and you still don’t have closure,” said environmental activist Samer Khoury, 31. “To me, this is not called PTSD anymore,” he said, referring to post-traumatic stress disorder, but rather CTSD — constant traumatic stress disorder.

If the silos are removed and no longer there as a monument to be seen, Khoury continued, “somehow you will stop thinking about [the blast] or even consider that it happened.”

An urgent draft law was submitted to parliament in July by an independent lawmaker, aiming to classify the silos as a national site for heritage. But when time came to vote on the draft law, the parliament session devolved to name-calling and accusations of voter fraud.

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri adjourned the session amid the fighting. Berri’s party, the Amal movement, is one of many who has officials named in the judicial probes.

