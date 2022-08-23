War in Ukraine

Ukraine live briefing: U.S. warns of more Russian strikes against civilians ahead of Independence Day

By
August 23, 2022 at 4:11 a.m. EDT
Danyk Rak, 12, helps clear debris this month after Russian shelling in a village near Chernihiv.
Danyk Rak, 12, helps clear debris this month after Russian shelling in a village near Chernihiv. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Skip to main content

Russia is preparing to launch more strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv warned ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day on Wednesday. The Pentagon prepares to send more weapons to Ukraine to help fight Russian troops at closer ranges.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Alexander Dugin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for “more than just revenge” after his daughter, Daria Dugina, editor of a Russian disinformation website, was killed in a car explosion outside Moscow on Saturday. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attack.
  • Kyiv banned public Independence Day celebrations in the capital this week, citing heightened risks of attack.
  • Russia has used almost 3,500 cruise missiles against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday. “It is simply impossible to count the strikes of Russian artillery — there are too many of them, they are too intense,” he said.

From our correspondents (on the ground)

Car-bomb killing sows unease among cheerleaders of Putin’s war: The killing of Dugina has rocked Russian TV anchors, journalists and other commentators who peddle propaganda that justifies Putin’s invasion as a war against Western global power and “Nazis” in Ukraine.

Dugina’s killing, which Russia’s domestic security service accused Ukraine’s security service of organizing, stoked a sense of vulnerability among Russia’s most prominent warmongers, who now realize that they might become targets, The Post’s Robyn Dixon and Mary Ilyushina write.

Loading...
Loading...