Ukraine live briefing: U.S. warns of more Russian strikes against civilians ahead of Independence Day

Key developments
- Alexander Dugin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for “more than just revenge” after his daughter, Daria Dugina, editor of a Russian disinformation website, was killed in a car explosion outside Moscow on Saturday. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attack.
- Kyiv banned public Independence Day celebrations in the capital this week, citing heightened risks of attack.
- Russia has used almost 3,500 cruise missiles against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday. “It is simply impossible to count the strikes of Russian artillery — there are too many of them, they are too intense,” he said.
From our correspondents (on the ground)
Car-bomb killing sows unease among cheerleaders of Putin’s war: The killing of Dugina has rocked Russian TV anchors, journalists and other commentators who peddle propaganda that justifies Putin’s invasion as a war against Western global power and “Nazis” in Ukraine.
Dugina’s killing, which Russia’s domestic security service accused Ukraine’s security service of organizing, stoked a sense of vulnerability among Russia’s most prominent warmongers, who now realize that they might become targets, The Post’s Robyn Dixon and Mary Ilyushina write.