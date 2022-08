Ukraine live briefing: U.S. warns of more Russian strikes against civilians ahead of Independence Day

Alexander Dugin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for “more than just revenge” after his daughter, Daria Dugina, editor of a Russian disinformation website, was killed in a car explosion outside Moscow on Saturday. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Russia has used almost 3,500 cruise missiles against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday. “It is simply impossible to count the strikes of Russian artillery — there are too many of them, they are too intense,” he said.