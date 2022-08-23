U.S. says it conducted strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. military said it conducted airstrikes in Syria on Tuesday, targeting infrastructure used by groups with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The airstrikes, in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, were carried out at President Biden’s direction after U.S. forces reported an attack by drone aircraft on one of their remote outposts last week.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel,” said Col. Joe Buccino, communications director of U.S. Central Command, in a statement. “The United States does not seek conflict, but will continue to take necessary measures to protect and defend our people,” he added. U.S. forces are in Syria fighting the Islamic State.

No casualties or damage were reported in the Aug. 15 attack on the remote Tanf outpost, a strategically located garrison near a Syria-Iraq border crossing. The outpost is near a major land supply route used by Iran to smuggle arms into Syria and to its Hezbollah allies.

A number of past attacks on the outpost have been attributed to Iran, including last October, and in June, Russian aircraft struck a section of the base inhabited by the Syrian opposition fighters — after giving U.S. forces a half-hour’s notice.

Iran has been recruiting local Syrians to allied militias in Deir al-Zour, providing services the deeply distrusted government cannot deliver and putting down roots in a strategic province that could further Tehran’s regional interests even after the Syrian civil war eventually ends and Iran’s support for President Bashar al-Assad is no longer as vital.

Buccino said Tuesday’s precision strikes were a “proportionate, deliberate action” designed to limit the risk of escalation and casualties while achieving their goal of “disrupting or deterring attacks by Iran-backed groups.”

There was no immediate reaction from Tehran. Talks to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran, which President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of in 2018, are ongoing.

