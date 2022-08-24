The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine braces for attacks on Independence Day as war hits 6 months

A wrecked apartment building after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, the day after Russia's invasion. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated August 24, 2022 at 4:11 a.m. EDT|Published August 24, 2022 at 3:22 a.m. EDT
Comment

Ukraine marked its Independence Day and six months of war on Wednesday, holding a muted ceremony in the capital, Kyiv, amid warnings that Russia could step up its attacks.

Moscow invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24, in an act that shocked the world and rattled the global economy. Since then, Russian forces have laid waste to Ukrainian towns and cities, occupied swaths of land and seized control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia. Recent fighting there has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster more than three decades after Chernobyl.

Ukrainian forces, relying on Western weapons and equipment, pushed Russian troops out of Kyiv early in the war. Now they are battling for control of the eastern Donbas region, Ukraine’s industrial heartland. Earlier this month, Ukrainian officials also took credit for a series of blasts at Russian military installations in occupied Crimea — suggesting a new ability to strike behind enemy lines.

Here’s what else to know

  • Ukraine is holding a ghost parade — of burned and battered Russian tanks and artillery launchers — in Kyiv’s grandest boulevard to mark its first Independence Day since Russia invaded. The country is celebrating the statehood that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to destroy.
  • The Washington Post conducted a months-long examination of the Ukrainian military’s successful defense of Kyiv, interviewing more than 100 people. Here are five ways Ukraine fought and saved its capital, Kyiv, from Russian invaders.
  • The Pentagon is sending new weapons to Ukraine, suggesting more close-range fighting against Russian troops will take place, as Kyiv seeks an opportunity to retake lost ground.
Loading...