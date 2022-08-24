Here’s what a 130-foot superyacht sinking off the Italian coast looks like

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A superyacht sank off the southern coast of Italy over the weekend in a spectacular capsizing captured on video and shared on Twitter by the Italian coast guard. The video compilation shows the My Saga, a roughly 130-foot vessel, struggling against the waves before slowly sinking into the water.

The yacht was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo, Sicily, on Saturday, local news outlets reported, when it began to take on water and eventually sank some hours later about nine nautical miles off the port of Catanzaro.

All crew members and passengers were rescued and uninjured, the coast guard said on Twitter. It said it launched an investigation to determine what happened.

Nei giorni scorsi, la #GuardiaCostiera di #Crotone ha coordinato operazioni di salvataggio di passeggeri ed equipaggio di uno yacht di 40m, affondato a 9 miglia al largo di #CatanzaroMarina.

Avviata inchiesta amministrativa per individuarne le cause. #SAR #AlServizioDegliAltri pic.twitter.com/kezuiivqsM — Guardia Costiera (@guardiacostiera) August 22, 2022

The My Saga first reported a problem after setting sail from Gallipoli on Saturday, according to Italy’s National Associated Press Agency (ANSA). Patrol boats from the Italian coast guard in Crotone and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) were dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived, they found the ship taking on water from its stern. Five people — four passengers and a member of the crew — were initially rescued on a Romanian patrol boat acting on behalf of Frontex. They were then transferred to the coast guard boat and taken to the port of Catanzaro, ANSA reported.

Meanwhile, a towing company was contracted to attempt to rescue the ship. A tugboat arrived and took the four remaining crew members — including the captain — on board before beginning to tow the ship toward Crotone. But, according to ANSA, bad weather made the process difficult, as did the position of the yacht, which was tilted into the water.

Eventually, the tug boat abandoned the yacht, and it sank into the Gulf of Squillace. The coast guard took the remaining crew members to Catanzaro.

It’s not the first time a sinking yacht has captured the Internet’s attention. In May, rapper Cardi B posted footage on social media of a yacht sinking near her hotel while she was on vacation in an unknown location. The artist could be heard screaming as she asked if there wasn’t a “big boat that could save it.” Eventually, she said “bye-bye” as it disappeared into the water. She later clarified that no one was on board.

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022

The same month, passersby watched as another multimillion-dollar yacht, the “Rendevous,” sank in Torquay Harbor, a marina in southwestern England, after a fire broke out onboard. Authorities warned of potential air and water pollution as the yacht carried about nine metric tons of diesel.

And earlier this month, the 145-foot “Aria SF” caught fire off the Balearic island of Formentera in Spain in an incident that was also captured on camera and shared widely on social media. Those on board were evacuated, and no one was hurt, the Guardian reported. The roughly $23 million yacht had reportedly just been delivered to its owner.

Chico Harlan contributed to this report.

