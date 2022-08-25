Pakistan’s Imran Khan gets temporary bail from terrorism charges

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ISLAMABAD — Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was granted temporary bail by Islamabad's anti-terrorism court, a move expected to alleviate escalating tensions between the former leader and the current government, after the power struggle threatened to erupt into violence this week.

The court's ruling Thursday, called "pre arrest bail," prevents his arrest before Sept. 1. At that time he will be required to appear before the court again, Faisal Choudhary a senior lawyer on Khan's legal team, told The Washington Post.

Asad Umar, a senior leader in Khan’s party, criticized the charges against Khan. “The whole world is laughing at us, they are saying what has happened to this democratic country? This case needs to end,” he said.

Khan was charged with threatening current government officials and a judge Sunday after he criticized the individuals at one of the large, boisterous rallies he’s held since his ouster in April. The rallies are often attended by thousands of supporters and feature his fiery speeches denouncing Pakistan’s current government as corrupt and a foreign puppet.

A no-confidence vote in parliament ousted Khan amid a spiraling economic crisis and after a disagreement with the country’s military leadership that some claim allowed his opponents to build a coalition against him.

However Khan appears to have leveraged his ouster to strengthen his base of popular support. Hundreds of Khan’s supporters gathered outside the judicial complex Thursday morning in Pakistan’s capital as Khan arrived from his residence, rushing his motorcade chanting “who will safe Pakistan!? Imran Khan! Imran Khan!”

