Ukraine live briefing: Death toll in Chaplyne rail attack rises to 25; Biden to call Zelensky

Key developments
- Victims of the Russian missile attack on Chaplyne include an 11-year-old who died under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old caught in a car fire, Kirill Timoshenko, a Ukrainian presidential aide, said on Telegram. He said 31 people were injured. Zelensky promised to make the Russians pay for “everything they have done.” He said in his nightly address that “Chaplyne is our pain today” but added “there will never be such missiles that can break the will of the people.” The attack came exactly six months into the war and on Ukraine’s Independence Day.
- Biden is expected to call Zelensky on Thursday to discuss the almost $3 billion military aid package. Biden said he was “proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date,” which will include air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions. Since January 2021, the Pentagon said, the United States has committed more than $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.
- Russian rockets targeted the Vyshgorod area directly north of Kyiv early Thursday, but there were no casualties reported, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram. “There were no casualties or injuries among civilians. There were no fires or destruction of residential buildings or infrastructure,” Kuleba said. Russia’s military largely avoided Kyiv on Independence Day, despite warnings of strikes and air raid sirens in the capital. Instead, they targeted front lines such as Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipro with artillery attacks, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.
Battlefield updates
- Tensions continue to mount around the Zaporizhzhia power plant, with Russia maintaining “an enhanced military presence at the site,” according to a daily intelligence briefing from Britain’s Defense Ministry. It added that while Russia occupies the facility, the principal risks include “disruption to the reactors’ cooling systems, damage to its back-up power supply, or errors by workers operating under pressure.” It added that Moscow would also seek to “exploit” any Ukrainian military activity near the plant “for propaganda purposes.”
- The Washington Post’s visual forensics team has analyzed and catalogued a database of 251 videos since the war began, exposing the horrors of the conflict. Russia’s invasion is one of the most documented wars ever. Citizens, public officials and soldiers have regularly posted videos that show bodies in neighborhoods, trails of missiles streaking through the skies and smoldering ruins.
- Moscow has “instructed officials to begin preparing” for staged referendums in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine that “could begin in a matter of days or weeks,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. Ukrainian officials have for months warned that Moscow is planning to hold rigged elections and use the results as a pretext to illegally annex more of Ukraine’s territory.
From our correspondents
Threat of nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine adds to global energy chaos: Few countries understand the risks posed by nuclear energy like Ukraine. Just a few hours’ drive from Kyiv is the now-decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the site of perhaps the worst ever nuclear accident and certainly the most notorious.
Yet despite the Chernobyl disaster, Ukraine never gave up on nuclear energy. The country has four nuclear power plants operating 15 reactors. It is one of the most nuclear-reliant countries on earth. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, these plants provided 51 percent of Ukraine’s electricity in 2020 — a vital source for a middle-income country.
The paradox of risk and reward from nuclear power has been brought to the fore by the war. Earlier this year, Russia’s invasion had led many countries to reconsider nuclear power, given the geopolitical reality of fossil fuels. Germany, now mulling a delay to the planned shutdown of its nuclear plants to enable it to ween itself off Russian gas, is just the latest.