Ukraine live briefing: Death toll in Chaplyne rail attack rises to 25; Biden to call Zelensky

From our correspondents

Threat of nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine adds to global energy chaos: Few countries understand the risks posed by nuclear energy like Ukraine. Just a few hours’ drive from Kyiv is the now-decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the site of perhaps the worst ever nuclear accident and certainly the most notorious.

Yet despite the Chernobyl disaster, Ukraine never gave up on nuclear energy. The country has four nuclear power plants operating 15 reactors. It is one of the most nuclear-reliant countries on earth. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, these plants provided 51 percent of Ukraine’s electricity in 2020 — a vital source for a middle-income country.