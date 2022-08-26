Ukraine live briefing: Power restored to nuclear plant; Zelensky warns of ‘radiation disaster’ risk

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains cut off from Ukraine’s main electricity grid Friday morning, however it is running using power from a nearby line, the country’s energy company Energoatom said. Although now receiving power, it is not yet providing any power to the rest of the country. Russian troops have occupied Europe’s largest power plant since March.
- The International Atomic Energy Agency chief says his team of experts will visit the site in the coming “days.” Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said: “Almost every day there is a new incident at or near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. We can’t afford to lose any more time.”
- Russia is using 21 sites in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, to detain, interrogate and process prisoners of war and civilians in so-called “filtration camps,” a report by Yale University and the State Department has found. Its findings are based on data and commercial satellite imagery identifying with “high confidence” the separate locations, it said, one of which contains “potential graves.”
Battlefield updates
- Russian claims of a military slowdown are “almost certainly deliberate misinformation,” Britain’s defense ministry said Friday in a daily update. Earlier this week, Russia’s defense minster Sergei Shoigu said an intentional slowdown in attacks was underway to avoid civilian casualties. However, Moscow’s offensive has in fact stalled because of “poor” military performance, the U.K. said.
- “Extensive use” of cluster munitions by Russia have killed at least 689 people in Ukraine since the war began, the Cluster Munition Coalition, an international disarmament group, said in its annual report. They said use of the internationally banned munitions was having an “enormous impact on civilians” and “demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life, humanitarian principles, and legal norms.” Ukrainian forces have also used the weapon “several times” in the conflict, it added.
- Kyiv has renamed 95 streets in a “de-Russification” effort. Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the new street names, which were supported by a public vote, to “perpetuate the memory” of significant Ukrainian historical events, famous figures and heroes. Soviet era names would be replaced with those honoring Ukraine’s Azov battalion, Marine Corps and cities such as London, he said.
From our correspondents on the ground
Ukrainians describe beatings and torture while held as Russian POWs: In early April, after Russian forces took control of the southeastern city of Berdyansk, they made local police officer Yuri Mykytenko an offer: He could stay on the job — so long as he collaborated with them.
The 30-year-old asked for 10 minutes to think it over. Then he ran. He was caught at a checkpoint on his way out of town, and became a prisoner of war.
Mykytenko is one of thousands of Ukrainians believed to have been held as POWs since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February. And in the past month, two incidents have underscored the dangers they may face.
First, dozens of Ukrainian prisoners from the Azov Regiment — who spent months defending a steel plant in Mariupol — were killed after the detention center where they were being held in Russian-occupied territory came under attack. Ukraine and Russia each accused the other of launching the attack.
Soon after, Ukrainian officials demanded a probe into video footage that appeared to show pro-Russian forces castrating a Ukrainian fighter and then executing him. The European Union has backed the request for an investigation.
Both incidents represent nightmare scenarios for prisoners of war, who are often taken by force or surrender under duress in the hope they will at least survive their detention. Under the Geneva Conventions, POWs are supposed to be treated humanely, and any abuse can amount to a war crime.