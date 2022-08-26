Ukraine live briefing: Power restored to nuclear plant; Zelensky warns of ‘radiation disaster’ risk

From our correspondents on the ground

Ukrainians describe beatings and torture while held as Russian POWs: In early April, after Russian forces took control of the southeastern city of Berdyansk, they made local police officer Yuri Mykytenko an offer: He could stay on the job — so long as he collaborated with them.

The 30-year-old asked for 10 minutes to think it over. Then he ran. He was caught at a checkpoint on his way out of town, and became a prisoner of war.

Mykytenko is one of thousands of Ukrainians believed to have been held as POWs since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February. And in the past month, two incidents have underscored the dangers they may face.

First, dozens of Ukrainian prisoners from the Azov Regiment — who spent months defending a steel plant in Mariupol — were killed after the detention center where they were being held in Russian-occupied territory came under attack. Ukraine and Russia each accused the other of launching the attack.

Soon after, Ukrainian officials demanded a probe into video footage that appeared to show pro-Russian forces castrating a Ukrainian fighter and then executing him. The European Union has backed the request for an investigation.