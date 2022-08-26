Under Spain’s new sexual consent law, only yes is yes

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spain's lower house of Parliament passed legislation Thursday that requires sexual consent to be explicit, rather than something that can be assumed to have been given through silence or by default — in a move that could classify nonconsensual sex as rape, according to Spanish media.

The bill, dubbed the "only yes means yes" law, was passed 205-141, with three abstentions. In a tweet celebrating its passage, Spain's equality minister, Irene Montero, thanked the "feminist parliamentary majority that made it possible," adding the hashtag #SoloSíesSí — or "only yes is yes."

The legislation — which still needs to clear Spain’s upper house — was written after courts in the country ruled that two cases of sexual violence that occurred in 2016 were not rape, triggering widespread public anger.

In what is widely known as the “wolf pack” case, five men were accused of raping an 18-year-old woman during the annual running of the bulls in Pamplona, a city in northeastern Spain.

The men had met the victim on a packed street during the festival, striking up a conversation and offering to walk her to her car. But instead, they led her into a building and took turns filming themselves sexually assaulting her.

Although the perpetrators were arrested the following day, they were initially convicted of the lesser crime of sexual abuse, prompting tens of thousands of people to hit the streets in protest. After another court upheld the verdict in December 2018, Spain’s Supreme Court found them guilty of rape in 2019.

In the other case, in Manresa, close to Spain’s second-most-populous city, Barcelona, five men were accused of taking turns raping a 14-year-old girl in an abandoned factory, while another watched and masturbated.

They were also convicted of sexual abuse because under Spanish law at the time, the perpetrator must have used violence or intimidated the victim for the act to qualify as rape. But because the victim was in an unconscious state and didn’t fight back, a Spanish court ruled otherwise.

Spain will join at least 13 other countries in Europe with laws that define rape based on the absence of consent, according to Amnesty International. Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom are countries with versions of a consent law.

About 1 in 20 women ages 15 or older in the European Union have been raped, or about 9 million women, the human rights organization said in 2018. One in 10 women ages 15 or older have experienced some form of sexual violence, it added.

Miriam Berger and Siobhán O’Grady contributed to this report.

