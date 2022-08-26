Sen. Blackburn calls Taiwan a ‘country’ during meeting with Tsai

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEIJING — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday in Taipei, the latest U.S. lawmaker to visit the island at a time of tense relations with China. Blackburn’s visit is the third by U.S. lawmakers this month. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip in early August plunged cross-strait relations to recent lows and prompted Beijing to launch large-scale military exercises in the waters around Taiwan.

Taiwan has been self-ruled for decades and is one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies. However, Beijing continues to claim the island as part of its territory and responds furiously whenever foreign officials or companies appear to treat Taiwan as a country. The United States and most other governments do not diplomatically recognize Taiwan, in order to maintain official relations with China.

In her visit on Friday, Blackburn called Taiwan a “country" in passing, while saying it was important to support Taiwan in “preserving its freedom.”

“I am looking forward to a wonderful visit. And yes indeed I do remember my visit fondly in 2008, and the opportunity to get to see some of your country firsthand,” Blackburn told Tsai, according to a video posted on Tsai’s official Facebook account.

Tsai called Blackburn an “important and close friend of Taiwan," and expressed her hopes that Taiwan would be more deeply integrated into U.S.-led initiatives in the region. Taiwan has been excluded from the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a U.S.-led trade initiative, though Washington has launched separate trade negotiations with Taiwan.

“We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the United States and other like-minded democracies to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” Tsai said.

Pelosi’s visit had sparked the largest Chinese military show of force since the 1995-1996 Taiwan Strait crisis, and Chinese import bans on some Taiwan goods. The high-profile visit infuriated Beijing, which aired warnings to Washington publicly and privately ahead of the trip. Chinese leader Xi Jinping had personally asked President Biden to prevent Pelosi’s visit, a request turned down by Biden, The Washington Post has reported, according to a senior White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A delegation of five members of Congress led by Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) visited Taiwan last week, prompting a fresh round of Chinese military drills in the waters around the island.

Alicia Chen in Taipei contributed to this report.

