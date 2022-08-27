War in Ukraine

Ukraine live briefing: Russia preparing ‘propaganda show’ for nuclear plant inspection, Ukraine says

By
and 
 
August 27, 2022 at 4:45 a.m. EDT
This composite of satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC shows smoke rising from fires at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Planet Labs Pbc/AP)
Russia is preparing to stage a “propaganda show” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, ahead of a United Nations nuclear watchdog visit to the embattled facility expected next week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Washington Post.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Negotiations for a visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by U.N. inspectors are nearing completion, but the Kremlin is insisting on a Russian media presence for the visit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Washington Post. “The Russians want to send Russian media to the power plant to welcome the delegation and to stage a propaganda show,” Kuleba said, adding: “I’m sure they are doing a lot of cleaning in all senses of the word.”
  • The situation at the plant remains “very risky and dangerous,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in a nightly address. The facility was cut off from Ukraine’s electricity grid on Thursday, causing a massive power outage and sparking international fears of a crisis, before backup diesel generators kicked in and power was restored.
  • Russia has likely increased the intensity of its assaults in the Donbas region in response to speculation that Ukraine is planning a major counteroffensive, Britain’s defense minister said in an intelligence update Saturday. However, Russian forces have secured few territorial gains overall, it added.
  • Almost three quarters of Donetsk’s population have been evacuated since the war began, regional head Pavlo Kyrylenko said, adding that Ukraine retained control of about 45% of the region, but all cities were being shelled constantly. The area, along with neighboring Luhansk, has long been a flash point for conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Global impact

  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed his country’s warplanes had been upgraded so they could carry nuclear weapons, the Associated Press reported Friday. The modifications were made in line with an agreement with ally Russia, he added, warning the United States and its allies against provoking his country. Belarus became a staging ground for tens of thousands of Russian troops when the war began.
  • The State Department has submitted an appeal to Russia to release American citizen Marc Fogel on humanitarian grounds, CNN reported Friday. Fogel was arrested in a Moscow airport nearly one year ago after traveling with cannabis. “We urge the Russian government to ensure fair treatment and appropriate medical care for all U.S. citizens detained in Russia,” a State Department spokesperson said. The department did not give further comment “due to privacy considerations.”

From our correspondents

This year’s Russian annual military exhibition, in photos. Each year Russia holds a flamboyant military exhibition to showcase its power to citizens and other nations. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, this year’s display took on new meaning, with visitors posing for selfies with grenade launchers and tanks.

“The lavish exhibition turns military propaganda into mainstream entertainment in a stark contrast to mounting casualties and setbacks that have haunted Russian forces in Ukraine,” writes The Post’s Mary Ilyushina.

