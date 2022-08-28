War in Ukraine

Ukraine live briefing: Zaporizhzhia residents line up for iodine, fearing nuclear leak; third American killed

By
Updated August 28, 2022 at 3:54 a.m. EDT|Published August 28, 2022 at 3:24 a.m. EDT
People receive potassium iodide tablets on Friday in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
People receive potassium iodide tablets on Friday in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
Fears continued to mount over the possibility of a nuclear accident at the embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Sunday. Meanwhile, the United States has confirmed the death of a third U.S. citizen in Ukraine. Here’s the latest on the war and its impact across the globe.

Key developments

  • Local authorities in Zaporizhzhia are distributing potassium iodide tablets in the event of a radioactive leak, and residents are lining up. The tablets help counteract the effects of radioactive exposure by blocking the body’s absorption of the radioactive form of iodine. Over the weekend, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of shelling near the plant.
  • A delegation of experts from the U.N. nuclear watchdog is expected to arrive at the site this week. Russian forces have occupied the plant since March.
  • The State Department confirmed that another U.S. citizen has died but did not identify the person. The agency has confirmed the deaths of three U.S. citizens so far, though other fatalities have been reported. Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Russia’s Primorsky Krai region, said Friday that troops had killed an American in battle.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered payments and welfare benefits be made to Ukrainians arriving in Russia, according to a law signed this weekend. Earlier this year, others leaving Ukraine, including from the Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, were given Russian passports and payments of 10,000 rubles ($170).

Battlefield updates

  • Russia’s military expansion is likely to have little impact on the war in Ukraine, Britain’s Defense Ministry said. The expansion announced Thursday was set to increase Russia’s military from 1.9 million personnel to 2.04 million, coming into effect in 2023, but Britain said the expansion was “unlikely” to substantively increase Russia’s combat power, because it had already “lost tens of thousands of troops.” The ministry added that “very few” new contract servicemen are being recruited, and conscripts do not have to serve outside Russia.
  • The Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled with heavy artillery overnight Sunday, according to the regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko. The area includes Nikopol, across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. More than 1,500 families were left without electricity; residential buildings and cars were damaged, he said, but no casualties were reported. The Washington Post could not independently verify the claims.

From our correspondents on the ground

Crossing Ukraine’s armored curtain to deliver people, and toilet paper. Steve Hendrix and Ievgeniia Sivorka report from Kamiyanske, Ukraine: “Oleksander hates pulling into this abandoned Ukrainian village on the Dnieper River, one of the only portals into Russian-occupied territories to the east. When he passes the last Ukrainian flag, flapping next to a bombed-out gas station, he knows that he’s about to encounter the first Russian checkpoint and that the soldiers will question him, check his phone for anti-Russian memes and examine his body for military tattoos. Sometimes they threaten to shoot him.

‘This car has been hit three times,’ he said, pointing out the patch of tape over a shrapnel hole in the door of his tattered white Ford Transit van. ‘Nothing good happens when you get [inside Russian-controlled territory]. My smile fades as soon I go in this direction.’

Oleksander — whom The Washington Post is identifying only by his first name to protect him from Russian scrutiny — is one of the few Ukrainians who spend time on both sides of the line separating enemy armies. He is among just a handful of couriers willing to cross the militarized armored curtain, passing back-and-forth through this carefully controlled no man’s land with tense cooperation from troops on both sides.”

John Hudson, Marisa Iati and Praveena Somasundaram contributed to this report.

