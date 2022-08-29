Chinese heat wave drives residents to WWII shelters for beloved hot pot

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

World War II air raid shelters have emerged as a popular summer retreat for many in China’s inland southwest, as locals and tourists flock to underground bunkers and cave restaurants to escape this summer’s sweltering heat. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Chongqing in past summers opened some of the underground space from June to September, complete with stools, drinks, board games and TV projectors, for residents to get away from the heat. This year, most of the shelters have been closed in line with China’s “zero covid” policy, even though the city is undergoing the fiercest heat wave since Beijing established official weather records in 1961.

But some restaurants, cafes and stores converted from such facilities are allowed to open as long as there is no major outbreak, and they find locals and tourists arriving in droves. Chongqing and the neighboring Sichuan province face an energy crunch, which has forced factories to halt production and deprived many of the Chongqing municipality’s 32 million people of air conditioning, with temperatures reaching as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit. (The Yangtze River that Chongqing straddles trickled to a record low level, diminishing the output of hydropower that the region relies on.)

The most popular of the underground hot spots are the “cave hot pot” restaurants, converted from former air raid shelters to serve the Chinese hot pot — a simmering bowl of broth in which diners dip raw slices of meat and vegetables to cook. Chongqing is known for its spicy hot pot, which uses beef fat, red chili peppers and numbing Sichuan peppercorns in the broth.

Cave Pavilion Hotpot, established in 1989, has garnered a cult following after recent media visits. Tables and plastic chairs line two long, narrow tunnels connected by a dimly lit corridor.

Diners can expect big lines outside and bad ventilation inside, according to customer comments on China’s largest review site, Dianping. Leaking water is a common problem, and a local restaurant chain told The Washington Post it has suspended in-person dining at an underground outlet after reports of slippery floors last month.

Under a campaign to make use of the retired air raid shelters, Chongqing has turned some locations into museums, stores and other venues since the 2010s, according to China National Defense Daily. As an important military base during World War II, Chongqing had built more than 1,600 shelters by 1942 to counter the Japanese invasion, according to one estimate by local researchers.

“I do see the biggest number of customers in the summer because my place is insulated from the heat, and the underground location gives you a different vibe,” said Chen Huanwen, owner of the Stone House cafe. “It’s an experience in itself.”

Chen, an art curator and fan of Van Gogh, rented and redecorated the space with his friends and installed plumbing and ventilation systems. They painted a starry night sky on the arched roof and marked tables as train seats, with blocks of Van Gogh-inspired images on the wall showing “views outside the train window.”

“A headache is that water keeps dripping down from the ceiling, and we can do little about that,” Chen said, adding that it didn’t deter visitors who were drawn by the coolness.

To compensate for the closure of cooling shelters, Chongqing designated 99 air-conditioned subway stations as summer rest areas for residents to “escape the blistering heat,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Temperatures largely receded after rain on Monday, made possible with the government’s artificial cloud seeding, and local officials expect this heat wave to conclude by Tuesday.

High temperatures could return in early September, and the drought could go on, but the chance of another large-scale, extreme heat wave will be “quite small,” Zhang Yan, deputy chief of the Chongqing Meteorological Service, told reporters Friday.

