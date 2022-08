Ukraine live briefing: Nuclear watchdog mission ‘on its way’ to Zaporizhzhia as attacks near plant injure 10

according to Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief, who will chair a meeting of E.U. foreign ministers this week where the proposal is on the agenda. While there is support for the measure in some E.U. countries, others, like Germany, have expressed reservations . “I don’t think that to cut the relationship with the Russian civilian population will help and I don’t think that this idea will have the required unanimity,” Borrell told the Austrian broadcaster ORF TV on Sunday.