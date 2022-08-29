Ukraine live briefing: Nuclear watchdog mission ‘on its way’ to Zaporizhzhia as attacks near plant injure 10

Key developments
- IAEA inspectors are headed to Zaporizhzhia as a result of complex negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations-linked agency amid rising international concern that strikes around the plant, which is under Russian military control, could cause a nuclear accident. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted Monday that a mission to Zaporizhzhia would reach the site “later this week.”
- Ukrainian officials reported more strikes around the Zaporizhzhia plant. Ten people were injured, including four of the plant’s workers, in Sunday’s shelling that hit the city of Enerhodar, where the facility is located and many of its workers live, according to Energoatom, the Ukrainian state nuclear power company. Shelling on Sunday in Nikopol, across the Dnieper River from the plant, left at least one dead, five injured and more than 2,600 families without electricity, according to the Dnipropetrovsk region’s governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.
- Russia’s FSB announced an update in its investigation into the killing of Daria Dugina, the daughter of the Russian nationalist Alexander Dugin who died when a bomb exploded in the car she was driving outside Moscow last week. Russia’s federal security service, which blamed Ukraine’s special services for the incident, claimed Monday to have identified another Ukrainian national involved in making the explosive device that detonated in Dugina’s car. Ukrainian officials have denied any responsibility for the killing, which further ratcheted up tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.
Global impact
- E.U. countries are unlikely to agree to ban visas for all Russians, according to Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief, who will chair a meeting of E.U. foreign ministers this week where the proposal is on the agenda. While there is support for the measure in some E.U. countries, others, like Germany, have expressed reservations. “I don’t think that to cut the relationship with the Russian civilian population will help and I don’t think that this idea will have the required unanimity,” Borrell told the Austrian broadcaster ORF TV on Sunday.
- New Zealand is trying to repatriate the body of one of its nationals who died fighting in Ukraine, but it may not be possible given conditions on the ground, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday, according to the New Zealand Herald. Local media outlets reported last week that Dominic Abelen, a corporal in New Zealand’s army, traveled to Ukraine while on leave to fight and died there.
From our correspondents
The story of little Liza, killed in her stroller by a Russian missile: Headlines about the 4-year-old girl who was killed by a Russian strike in Vinnytsia in July reverberated around the world. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, in her first interview since leaving a hospital because of her own injuries, says she keeps replaying those final moments with Liza.
The Post’s Jennifer Hassan writes: “The two were going from one appointment to another, and Iryna is thankful she had securely strapped her daughter into the stroller at that point because they were rushing. Otherwise, she says, ‘Who knows where she would have ended up?’ ”
The decision meant the family had a body to bury, unlike the many other bodies blown apart that day. “She was my life. What Russia took from me cannot be forgiven. All my plans are destroyed,” Dmytrieva said.
Adela Suliman contributed to this report.