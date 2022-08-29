Ukraine live briefing: Nuclear watchdog mission ‘on its way’ to Zaporizhzhia as attacks near plant injure 10

From our correspondents

The story of little Liza, killed in her stroller by a Russian missile: Headlines about the 4-year-old girl who was killed by a Russian strike in Vinnytsia in July reverberated around the world. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, in her first interview since leaving a hospital because of her own injuries, says she keeps replaying those final moments with Liza.

The Post’s Jennifer Hassan writes: “The two were going from one appointment to another, and Iryna is thankful she had securely strapped her daughter into the stroller at that point because they were rushing. Otherwise, she says, ‘Who knows where she would have ended up?’ ”

The decision meant the family had a body to bury, unlike the many other bodies blown apart that day. “She was my life. What Russia took from me cannot be forgiven. All my plans are destroyed,” Dmytrieva said.