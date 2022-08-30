Iraqi cleric orders supporters to withdraw after clashes killed dozens

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BAGHDAD — Moqtada al-Sadr, a populist Shiite cleric, called on his supporters Tuesday to immediately withdraw from a government district in Baghdad after a day of fierce fighting there killed dozens of people, deepening the political crisis in the country. The bloodshed erupted Monday after Sadr announced his resignation from politics in a message posted on Twitter. His supporters reacted by storming the presidential palace in the government district known as the Green Zone, which houses ministries as well as foreign missions, including the United States Embassy.

“I apologize to the Iraqi people,” Sadr said in a televised speech early Tuesday afternoon. “I was hoping for a peaceful demonstration, not with mortars and weapons. I don’t want such revolution,” he said.

Minutes after his speech ended, groups of men, some carrying rocket-propelled grenades or other weapons, could be seen walking away from the Green Zone.

The violence was the most serious during a summer of unrest in Iraq, which has been without a government for the better part of a year and captive to escalating feuds between political factions, including Sadr’s followers, and rival Shiite groups that are backed by Iran.

