Iraqi cleric orders supporters to withdraw after clashes killed dozens

BAGHDAD — Moqtada al-Sadr, a populist Shiite cleric, called on his supporters Tuesday to immediately withdraw from a government district in Baghdad after a day of fierce fighting there killed dozens of people, deepening the political crisis in the country.
“I apologize to the Iraqi people,” Sadr said in a televised speech early Tuesday afternoon. “I was hoping for a peaceful demonstration, not with mortars and weapons. I don’t want such revolution,” he said.
Minutes after his speech ended, groups of men, some carrying rocket-propelled grenades or other weapons, could be seen walking away from the Green Zone.
The violence was the most serious during a summer of unrest in Iraq, which has been without a government for the better part of a year and captive to escalating feuds between political factions, including Sadr’s followers, and rival Shiite groups that are backed by Iran.