Israel sentences Gaza aid worker convicted of funding Hamas to 12 years

TEL AVIV — An Israeli court sentenced a former Gaza aid chief from a major international organization to 12 years in prison on Tuesday after convicting him of siphoning millions of agency dollars to Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the enclave. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Independent audits and investigations carried out in recent years found no evidence of wrongdoing, said World Vision International, which employed Mohammed al-Halabi as the head of its Gaza operation from 2014 until his arrest in 2016.

The Beersheba district court in southern Israel ruled in June that Halabi was guilty of funneling $50 million and tons of steel to Hamas, which the United States and European Union classify as a terrorist organization.

Kevin Jenkins, president of World Vision International, said in a statement on the organization’s website that it was difficult to “reconcile” the allegations because the organization’s cumulative operating budget in Gaza for the past 10 years was only around $22.5 million.

In June 2016, Israeli security forces arrested Halabi at the Erez Crossing Point between Gaza and Israel, and he was indicted in August of that year. He has been in prison for the past six years while awaiting a resolution to the legal proceedings.

“The arrest, six-year trial, unjust verdict and this sentence are emblematic of actions that hinder humanitarian work in Gaza and the West Bank,” World Vision said Tuesday in a statement on its website. “It adds to the chilling impact on World Vision and other aid or development groups working to assist Palestinians.”

Lawyer Maher Hanna said that Halabi maintains his innocence and that he worked to keep the agency’s funds out of the hands of Hamas. He said they would appeal the verdict to the Supreme Court, where he expects the decision to be overturned, in the coming weeks.

Khalil al-Halabi, Mohammad’s father, said in a phone interview that Israel offered him the chance to sign a plea deal 12 times in return for his release, but that he declined so as not to confess to the “silly” charges that he categorically denied.

“They threatened him if he didn’t confess, he will be sentenced for years,” he said. “This is revenge for not confessing.”

Part of the prosecution’s case against Halabi relies on a confession they say he made to an Israeli informant he shared a cell with. His lawyer said the confession was made under duress.

Halabi was convicted of several charges, including membership in Hamas, financing terrorist activities, providing information to a terrorist group, taking part in military exercises, and the possession of a weapon.

Israel has kept much of the evidence for the trial confidential, from the public and from Halabi’s legal team, citing “security concerns.”

The Australian government, among the largest donors to World Vision, froze its funding to projects in the Gaza Strip following Halabi’s arrest in 2016. A subsequent Australian government probe found no evidence of embezzlement.

World Vision, a Christian charity founded in Portland, Ore., with the stated aim of helping children, is active in more than 90 countries. It is one of the largest nongovernmental groups working in Gaza, where it says its aid has benefited nearly 40,000 children.

The real purpose of the 12-year sentence, said Hanna, Halabi’s lawyer, is to “make life more difficult in Gaza.”

“Israel is putting pressure on the people, which puts pressure on Hamas, which compels them to commit to more and more cooperation with Israel,” he said.

Balousha reported from Gaza City.

