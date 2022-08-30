War in Ukraine

Ukraine live briefing: IAEA inspectors arrive; Ukraine increases Kherson attacks

August 30, 2022 at 4:28 a.m. EDT
Oleksandr Shulga looks at his destroyed house following a missile strike in Mykolaiv on Aug. 29, 2022. (Afp Contributor#afp/AFP/Getty Images)
Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have arrived in Ukraine, and new attacks on Russian forces in the Kherson region are underway according to Ukrainian officials. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Kyiv said its forces broke through Russian positions in the Kherson region. Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s southern command, told the Russian-language outlet TV Rain that “offensive actions” had begun. The British Defense Ministry said Ukraine’s forces had increased their artillery fire at the front line in southern Ukraine, while “long-range precision strikes continue to disrupt Russian resupply,” although “it is not yet possible to confirm the extent of Ukrainian advances.”
  • There had been “an uptick” in fighting around Kherson “over the past few days, including artillery and rockets,” a senior U.S. military official, speaking anonymously under conditions set by the Pentagon, said Monday during a news briefing, adding that they could not confirm whether a counteroffensive had begun. A Ukrainian official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said that “counterattack” was too strong a phrase to describe what he said was “a normal operation.”
  • IAEA inspectors have arrived in Ukraine, a diplomat familiar with the situation told The Washington Post. The group is set to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant later this week to assess whether weeks of strikes — which Ukraine and Russia have blamed on the other — have dangerously damaged the facility
  • More attacks were reported near the plant. Oleksandr Starukh, regional governor of Zaporizhzhia, said Russian forces launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia overnight into Tuesday. Starukh said no one was injured and infrastructure was not seriously damaged, but that the situation was still being clarified.

Global impact

  • The European Union is divided over whether to ban tourist visas for Russians as E.U. foreign ministers prepare to meet in Prague Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss this and other proposals to further sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
  • Russia picked up its first shipment of combat drones from Iran 10 days ago, U.S. officials said, highlighting Moscow’s efforts to deepen ties with allies as Western nations continue to freeze it out in response to the war in Ukraine. But the weapons transfer has not gone smoothly, and the drones have experienced technical difficulties in test settings.
  • Russia will hold large-scale military drills with Chinese and other allied forces in the coming days, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday. The Vostok 2022 exercises will involve over 50,000 troops and 60 warships, the ministry said. It released a video purporting to show Chinese armed forces arriving with military equipment in the region of Primorsky, in Russia’s Far East, close to its border with China.

From our correspondents on the ground

Ukrainian military strategy in action: Russian forces claiming to have destroyed advanced artillery systems in Ukraine may in some cases have been shooting at replicas made out of wood.

In this exclusive report, John Hudson reveals that “a fleet of decoys resembling advanced U.S. rocket systems has tricked Russian forces into wasting expensive long-range cruise missiles on dummy targets, according to interviews with senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials and photographs of the replicas reviewed by The Washington Post.”

The tactic is not new, and has been used in other conflicts, including World War II. But in Ukraine, it could account for the disconnect between the number of advanced rocket systems — including the U.S.-made HIMARS — Russian forces claim to have destroyed in Ukraine, and the denials from Kyiv and Washington, where officials say those systems are actually accounted for.

Karoun Demirjian, Reis Thebault, Mary Ilyushina and John Hudson contributed to this report.

