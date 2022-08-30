Ukraine live briefing: IAEA inspectors arrive; Ukraine increases Kherson attacks

Kyiv said its forces broke through Russian positions in the Kherson region. Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s southern command, told the Russian-language outlet TV Rain that “offensive actions” had begun. The British Defense Ministry said Ukraine’s forces had increased their artillery fire at the front line in southern Ukraine, while “long-range precision strikes continue to disrupt Russian resupply,” although “it is not yet possible to confirm the extent of Ukrainian advances.”

There had been “an uptick” in fighting around Kherson “over the past few days, including artillery and rockets,” a senior U.S. military official, speaking anonymously under conditions set by the Pentagon, said Monday during a news briefing, adding that they could not confirm whether a counteroffensive had begun. A Ukrainian official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said that “counterattack” was too strong a phrase to describe what he said was “a normal operation.”

IAEA inspectors have arrived in Ukraine, a diplomat familiar with the situation told The Washington Post. The group is set to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant later this week to assess whether weeks of strikes — which Ukraine and Russia have blamed on the other — have dangerously damaged the facility