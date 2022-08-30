Ukraine live briefing: IAEA inspectors arrive; Ukraine increases Kherson attacks

Ukrainian military strategy in action: Russian forces claiming to have destroyed advanced artillery systems in Ukraine may in some cases have been shooting at replicas made out of wood.
In this exclusive report, John Hudson reveals that “a fleet of decoys resembling advanced U.S. rocket systems has tricked Russian forces into wasting expensive long-range cruise missiles on dummy targets, according to interviews with senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials and photographs of the replicas reviewed by The Washington Post.”
The tactic is not new, and has been used in other conflicts, including World War II. But in Ukraine, it could account for the disconnect between the number of advanced rocket systems — including the U.S.-made HIMARS — Russian forces claim to have destroyed in Ukraine, and the denials from Kyiv and Washington, where officials say those systems are actually accounted for.
Karoun Demirjian, Reis Thebault, Mary Ilyushina and John Hudson contributed to this report.