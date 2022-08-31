Taliban put on show of force to celebrate year in power

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KABUL — Bagram air base, once the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, is where the Taliban’s senior leadership and fighters gathered Wednesday to mark one year since the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Images released by the Taliban’s media outlet show fighters marching in Western style uniforms, followed by columns of armored vehicles bearing the group’s black and white flag moving down one of the main runways. Helicopters flew above the crowd.

“We are gathered here to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman told local media attending the ceremony. “I am proud that our country was liberated on this day and American troops were forced to leave Afghanistan,” he said.

The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan marked the end of over two decades of war here, but did not lead to a negotiated peace. Afghan government security forces collapsed in the face of Taliban attacks and when the group reached Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani fled, effectively handing over the capital.

Advertisement

Under Taliban rule Afghanistan is more secure for most Afghans, but civil liberties and the rights of women are severely restricted. Lacking formal international recognition, the country remains politically isolated and a growing economic crisis has plunged millions deeper into poverty.

In a video broadcast by the Taliban’s media wing, Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the group’s acting prime minister said the Taliban was left with nothing after the previous government collapsed.

“The foreigners took everything with them when they left, and imposed sanctions on Afghanistan which have resulted in poverty and hunger,” he said. But much of the military equipment flaunted at Bagram appeared to be what U.S. and NATO forces left behind in the last days of what became a hasty withdrawal.

Foreign media outlets were banned from the gathering in Bagram by Taliban leadership citing security concerns.

Advertisement

Akhund warned that “pressures” such as sanctions and other economic restrictions “will not give any result,” calling instead for greater understanding and engagement with the Taliban.

In central Kabul, hundreds of other Taliban fighters gathered to fly flags and spray glittery foam into the air as they cheered the country’s “independence day.”

Abdul Hakim Saih brought his five grand children to watch the festivities. Originally from Logar province, the family only moved to Kabul after the Taliban takeover when Salih’s son — a Taliban fighter — was given a position with the group’s intelligence forces.

“In Logar we were always on the run, moving from place to place to escape night raids and bombings,” he said, explaining the violence was particularly hard on the children. Under Taliban rule he said his family no longer has to fear for their safety, “it’s a better life now.”

Advertisement

The complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan began under the Trump administration and the policy decision was upheld by President Biden, who stated that the exit would be conducted “responsibly, deliberately, and safely.”

But after a series of swift Taliban gains suddenly left the Afghan capital surrounded, diplomats, Afghan officials and aid workers scrambled to flee the country. When the Taliban entered Kabul faster than predicted, chaos engulfed Kabul airport for weeks as tens of thousands rushed to escape.

Since then some Afghans who attempted to flee on the U.S. airlift say they now feel secure under the Taliban. Others who fear for their lives because of connections to U.S. and NATO forces or activist groups remain in hiding, hoping over a year on they may still have a chance to get out.

GiftOutline Gift Article