Chinese react to Gorbachev death, accuse him of selling out Russia

Lionized in the West for ending the Cold War, Mikhail S. Gorbachev is seen in China as the man who brought disaster on his own people and blithely dismantled a great socialist nation in a cautionary tale of failed leadership that Chinese Communist Party officials have obsessively studied for decades. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight State media on Wednesday only briefly reported Gorbachev’s death in short articles and brief biographies noting just his date of birth and titles, and alluding to his legacy as the “first and last president of the Soviet Union.” The Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to his family and noted he had made “active contributions toward the normalization” of relations, in its regular news briefing Wednesday.

On social media, however, the response was more extreme and internet users labeled the former leader a “villain of history.”

“Gorbachev brought disaster not only to the people of the Soviet Union, but the entire world,” Xiang Ligang, a commentator on current events and politics posted on Weibo, blaming Russia’s war in Ukraine on the economic and security implications in the aftermath of the disintegration of the Soviet Union. “This disaster continues today,” he wrote.

Hu Xijin, former editor of the Global Times and an influential commentator, called Gorbachev “one of the most controversial leaders in the world,” in a post on Twitter, which is banned in China but used by state media and diplomats to target Western audiences. “He won widespread acclaim in the West by selling out the interests of his homeland.”

The denigration of Gorbachev underlines the lengths the party and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have gone to forge a different path from the one taken by the reformist Soviet leader. Xi — who is expected to take on an unprecedented third term as head of the party in a congress in October — has reasserted state control over the economy, established personal control over the military, ordered renewed commitment to communist ideology and sought to root out foreign influence.

“The Chinese Communist Party is very critical of [Gorbachev], believing that he betrayed the Soviet Union,” said Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University of China.

Within China, historians have long debated whether structural issues or the individual decisions of leaders like Gorbachev caused the collapse of the Soviet Union. Shortly after coming to power in 2012, Xi appeared to side with blaming Gorbachev in a speech circulated among officials but not carried in state media.

“All it took was one word from Gorbachev to declare the dissolution of the Soviet Union and a great party was gone just like that,” he said, according to leaked summaries of his remarks at the time. “In the end, nobody was man enough to stand up and resist.”

Cadres were ordered to watch a six-part documentary on the collapse of the Soviet Union, with a focus on the “bitter lessons” of Gorbachev’s leadership — which was released again in July.

Another documentary about Gorbachev was being reposted to social media on Wednesday with commentators adding to criticism of the former leader. “A historical public figure who has finally become history himself,” one commented. “Ruler of a destroyed nation,” another concluded.

Ahead of the pivotal party congress, there are few signs that Xi’s position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong is in question. Though Gorbachev’s death poses little risk to the reputation of the party ahead of the meeting, it comes at an inconvenient time.

The Chinese leadership faces challenges in the form of rising unemployment, a weakening property market, drought and a severe “zero covid” policy that continues to put cities and districts under sudden lockdown, hurting the economy.

Meanwhile, Xi’s burgeoning partnership with Russia and Beijing’s refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine has invited international criticism. Chinese military forces will join Russian troops for a series of military exercises this week.

“There is a chance that people who are feeling particularly brazen use this commemoration of his death as a way of criticizing Xi Jinping either directly or indirectly,” said Joseph Torigian, an assistant professor focusing on Russia and China at American University.

For some in China,Gorbachev was a leader whose life and achievements should be respected. Others may remember his visit in 1989 where he was idolized by student protesters gathering in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. “Go in peace,” internet users wrote under search results for Gorbachev’s name on the Baidu engine Wednesday.

Still, the vast majority of people were likely to be unmoved by his death. “From the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s until now, many people probably don’t even know who he is,” Shi said.

Vic Chiang in Taipei contributed to this report.

