E.U. to suspend visa agreement with Russia, but not ban Russian tourists

European Union countries have informally agreed to suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia, making it more difficult and expensive for Russian tourists to get visas, but the move falls far short of the blanket ban some leaders are demanding.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the five E.U. countries that share land borders with Russia and the Czech Republic argue that restricting Russian visitors will strengthen E.U. sanctions, improve security and send a message to Russians about the costs of the full-scale invasion.
Opponents, including Germany and France, say that a blanket ban would unfairly punish all Russians. They are concerned that limiting visas will keep Kremlin critics from escaping. And they worry a ban would play to Putin’s hand by lending credence his claims of Western Russophobia.
The full suspension of the 2007 visa facilitation agreement, which was partially suspended at the outset of the war, will mean wait times and costs will likely go up for Russian tourists. The cost will reportedly jump from 35 euros to 80 euro, roughly $35 to $85. But holidaying, for many, can continue.
The countries calling for a full or near-blanket ban see the suspension of the facilitation agreement as a modest first step and but will be pushing hard for additional measures at the E.U. level.
With flights banned, most Russian tourists are driving to neighboring countries, particularly Finland and Estonia. From there, they are able to travel anywhere in the 26-country visa-free travel zone known as the Schengen area.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said that absent an E.U.-wide solution, Russia’s neighbors may team up to reduce they number of tourists entering the bloc.
Lithuania is among several countries, including, Estonia, Latvia and the Czech Republic, that have stopped issuing most short-stay visas to Russian citizens.
Estonia has said it will invalidate previously issued short-stay visas. Latvia is requiring Russian travelers entering with existing visas to sign statements opposing the war with Ukraine — an idea Landsbergis also broached.
Finland, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, has announced it will cut the number of visas issued to Russians by 90 percent starting this week.
Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, remain focused on more restrictive measures. “Let them live in their own world until they change their philosophy,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in interview with The Washington Post this month. “This is the only way to influence Putin.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Wednesday that, “ Travel to the EU has had zero transformative effect on Russia.”
“Since visa facilitation in 2007, Moscow has attacked Georgia, launched a war on Ukraine, committed multiple crimes — all of it with overwhelming popular support,” he continued. “To transform Russia, shut the door on Russian tourists.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Grain shipments from Ukraine are gathering pace under the agreement hammered out by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had sent food prices soaring and raised fears of more hunger in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, have departed.
The fight: The conflict on the ground grinds on as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to pummel Ukrainian forces, which have sometimes been able to put up stiff resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes rest on liberating the Russia-occupied Kherson region, and ultimately Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Fears of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station remain as both sides accuse each other of shelling it.
The weapons: Western supplies of weapons are helping Ukraine slow Russian advances. U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike farther behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.