Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine may have pierced ‘thinly held’ Russian lines in south; IAEA to Zaporizhzhia

Key developments
- The IAEA chief said the mission aims to establish a permanent monitoring presence at the plant. IAEA director general Rafael Grossi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a short trip to Kyiv before setting off for the days-long mission. Grossi said he secured assurances from Moscow and Kyiv that his team will be safe as they travel behind the war’s front line. Zelensky and his advisers on Tuesday accused Russian forces of striking targets on the IAEA’s path to Zaporizhzhia; the Kremlin did not respond to the allegation, but previously said it supports the mission.
- Ukraine may have succeeded in pushing Russia’s “front line back some distance in places" in the south, "exploiting relatively thinly held Russian defences,” the British Defense Ministry said Wednesday. Ukrainian officials have framed the uptick in fighting in the south, particularly around Kherson, as a counteroffensive. But the Pentagon did not describe it as such, and a Ukrainian official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said that a “counterattack” was too strong a term to describe what he said was “a normal operation.”
- E.U. foreign ministers will debate whether to ban Russian tourists from the bloc during their second day of informal meetings in Prague. Countries are divided on the proposal, which has Zelensky’s backing and the support of the Baltic states, Finland, Poland and the Czech Republic. One potential compromise is the full suspension of a 2007 visa facilitation agreement with Russia, which would make it more difficult and expensive for Russian citizens to get tourist visas, according to diplomats.
Battlefield updates
- Social media videos verified by The Washington Post shows smoke and gunfire in Kherson, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war. Other videos posted online in recent days and verified by The Post show signs of damage to infrastructure and residential life in the region, including smoke near the strategic Antonovsky Bridge, destruction to a market, as well as bodies and burned military vehicles near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.
Global impact
- The U.S. Export-Import Bank will keep financing infrastructure projects in war-torn Ukraine, its chair and president Reta Jo Lewis said after meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian government, Reuters reported. “Russia’s actions will not deter EXIM from financing projects in Ukraine,” Lewis reportedly said, adding that the bank, which is part of the federal government, “will work to provide sustainable financing solutions that strengthen Ukraine’s infrastructure and prosperity.”
From our correspondents on the ground
Inside occupied Ukraine, a photographer’s firsthand account: A Moscow-based photographer captured striking images of life in Russian-occupied towns and villages of Ukraine while on two separate press tours organized by the Kremlin. The photographer, whom The Washington Post is not naming to protect them as they continue to cover the war in Ukraine, told their story to The Post’s Ruby Mellen.
“As a Moscow-based photographer covering the war, I’d heard about these surreal press tours of Russian-seized Ukrainian towns run by the Defense Ministry,” the photographer told Mellen. “I knew these trips came with a healthy dose of Kremlin propaganda, but I was eager to photograph parts of the region few journalists could access. It was one of the only possibilities I had to see what life was like in places virtually cut off from the world.”
The photographer captured empty streets in Donetsk and utter ruin in Lysychansk, smelled death in the air in Mariupol and watched residents of Melitopol become Russian nationals as part of a process of “Russia-fication.” Together, these images and experiences offer a rare glimpse of what life is like for Ukrainians living under Russian military occupation.
Emily Rauhala and Sammy Westfall contributed to this report.