U.N. nuclear chief sets off for Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant

KYIV, UKRAINE — A team of United Nations nuclear experts packed into a convoy of armored vehicles in Ukraine’s capital on Wednesday and drove off to the embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the culmination of six months of painstaking international negotiations aimed at preventing a catastrophe at the facility.
Grossi said the goal of his multi-day inspection was to setup a permanent monitoring mission at the plant, “assess the real situation there” and to help “stabilize the situation as much as we can.” He also plans to interview the plant’s Ukrainian workers, whom Ukrainian officials say have been subject to intimidation and abuse at the hands of Russian captors who control Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
“That’s one of the most important things I want to do, and I will do,” said Grossi.
Ukrainian officials have called on Russian forces to vacate the plant and accused them of firing mortars onto the site and seeking to disconnect the facility from Ukraine’s power grid. Russian forces have refused to leave, saying they are there to ensure safety of the facility; they have, in turn, accused Ukraine of shelling the plant.
Grossi said he received explicit guarantees from the warring sides of safe passage to the facility in southeastern Ukraine, a contested area that has been the target of constant artillery barrages between the warring countries.
“We are going to occupied territory, and this requires the explicit guarantees, not only from the Russian Federation, also, from the Republic of Ukraine, and we have been able to secure that,” he said.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Grain shipments from Ukraine are gathering pace under the agreement hammered out by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had sent food prices soaring and raised fears of more hunger in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, have departed.
The fight: The conflict on the ground grinds on as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to pummel Ukrainian forces, which have sometimes been able to put up stiff resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes rest on liberating the Russia-occupied Kherson region, and ultimately Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Fears of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station remain as both sides accuse each other of shelling it.
The weapons: Western supplies of weapons are helping Ukraine slow Russian advances. U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike farther behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.