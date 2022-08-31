War in Ukraine
Do Ukrainians want a ceasefire?
U.N. nuclear chief sets off for Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant

August 31, 2022 at 2:59 a.m. EDT
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 31 before setting off with his team for the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. (Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP/Getty Images)
KYIV, UKRAINE — A team of United Nations nuclear experts packed into a convoy of armored vehicles in Ukraine’s capital on Wednesday and drove off to the embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the culmination of six months of painstaking international negotiations aimed at preventing a catastrophe at the facility.

“We are going to a war zone,” said Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, whose team of more than a dozen experts will inspect a Russian-occupied plant that has experienced artillery shelling and power outages, among several other challenges, in recent months.

Grossi said the goal of his multi-day inspection was to setup a permanent monitoring mission at the plant, “assess the real situation there” and to help “stabilize the situation as much as we can.” He also plans to interview the plant’s Ukrainian workers, whom Ukrainian officials say have been subject to intimidation and abuse at the hands of Russian captors who control Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

“That’s one of the most important things I want to do, and I will do,” said Grossi.

Ukrainian officials have called on Russian forces to vacate the plant and accused them of firing mortars onto the site and seeking to disconnect the facility from Ukraine’s power grid. Russian forces have refused to leave, saying they are there to ensure safety of the facility; they have, in turn, accused Ukraine of shelling the plant.

Grossi said he received explicit guarantees from the warring sides of safe passage to the facility in southeastern Ukraine, a contested area that has been the target of constant artillery barrages between the warring countries.

“We are going to occupied territory, and this requires the explicit guarantees, not only from the Russian Federation, also, from the Republic of Ukraine, and we have been able to secure that,” he said.

