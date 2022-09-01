China slams U.N. ‘farce’ on Xinjiang as Uyghur exiles praise report

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

China on Thursday lashed out at the U.N. human rights office over its release of a damning report which concluded that Beijing’s crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region involved “serious human rights violations,” including possible crimes against humanity. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Hours after the release of the long-awaited report, Liu Yuyin, spokesperson for the Chinese mission to Geneva, called the “so-called ‘assessment’ on Xinjiang” a “farce” and a politically motivated attempt to smear China.

“It is completely a politicized document that disregards facts, and reveals explicitly the attempt of some Western countries and anti-China forces to use human rights as a political tool,” Liu said in a statement released by the mission.

The report was published just minutes before the end of U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet’s four-year term and after months of unexplained delays. Its findings support years of advocacy and research by rights groups, diplomats, Uyghur exiles and media who have documented state-sponsored abuses against Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang, including mass detentions, forced labor, repressed birthrates and controls on their expressions of culture and religion.

China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, reiterated his government’s opposition to the report, according to a video released by the mission on Thursday.

“We all know so well that the so-called Xinjiang issue is completely a fabricated lie out of political motivations. Its purpose definitely is to undermine China’s stability and obstruct China’s development,” he said, telling Bachelet to “avoid interfering” in China’s internal affairs.

In a joint statement signed by 63 Uyghur advocacy groups, activists praised the report as the “most definitive assessment of the issues faced by Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples” in China.

“This is a game changer for the international response to the Uyghur crisis,” said Uyghur Human Rights Project Executive Director Omer Kanat. “Despite the Chinese government’s strenuous denials, the U.N. has now officially recognized that horrific crimes are occurring.”

The report was based on in-depth interviews with 40 firsthand witnesses, including 26 who had been detained in facilities in Xinjiang since 2016. The U.N. rights office said that more than a third of the interviewees had not previously spoken to researchers or the media.

Based on those interviews, the U.N. rights office said that it was “reasonable to conclude that a pattern of large-scale arbitrary detention" occurred in facilities that Chinese officials describe as free vocational training centers. These detentions occurred at least between the years of 2017 and 2019, “affecting a significant portion” of the Uyghur and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, the report concluded.

The report also pointed out that descriptions by interviewees of these centers provided evidence of “patterns of torture or other forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” Allegations of sexual and gender-based violence, including of rape, “also appear credible,” the report added.

Some researchers and activists who argue that Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide were disappointed the U.N. report did not mention the issue. The joint letter by Uyghur organizations called on U.N. Office on Genocide Prevention to conduct an assessment, and for the U.N. Human Rights Council to establish a commission of inquiry to independently examine the issue.

“The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has waited far too long to deliver its report," said Rushan Abbas, executive director of the Campaign for Uyghurs. "Stopping genocide was a foundational purpose of the U.N., and it must be upheld now.”

The U.N. rights office called on Beijing to release all those arbitrarily detained and provide explanations to family members who have for years called for information on their relatives who disappeared in the Chinese region. The report also called on governments to “refrain from returning" Uyghurs and other Turkic groups to China and to provide humanitarian assistance to them.

Emily Rauhala in Brussels and Pei-Lin Wu in Taipei contributed to this report.

