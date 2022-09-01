Asia

How to help Pakistan

By
September 1, 2022 at 1:03 p.m. EDT
Displaced families who fled their flood-hit homes receive relief aid distributed by Save the Children organization in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, of Pakistan. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (Fareed Khan/AP)
Displaced families who fled their flood-hit homes receive relief aid distributed by Save the Children organization in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, of Pakistan. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (Fareed Khan/AP)
Skip to main content
Comment

Extreme flooding has decimated communities in Pakistan and killed more than 1,000 people, many of them children. Millions more have been displaced, their homes destroyed. Crops have been ravaged, heightening concerns of malnutrition.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

As the crisis continues to unfold, officials have called on the international community for aid, estimating it may cost billions of dollars to recover from the damage.

Here are some organizations you can donate to:

Islamic Relief

Islamic Relief has been operating in Pakistan since 1992. The organization is focused on providing food aid, access to clean water and other humanitarian supplies. Donate here.

UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund is working to provide health services, water and hygiene kits to families affected by the floods. The U.N. agency is also setting up temporary education centers. Donate here.

International Medical Corps

The International Medical Corps has been operating in the country since 1985. The organization is focused on providing medical care and supplies, mental health support, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene services. Donate here.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan

This nonprofit launched an Emergency Flood Appeal calling for donations. The organization has been providing food and shelter to those affected since July. Donate here.

International Rescue Committee

The IRC has operated in Pakistan since 1980. The organization has “reached almost 20,000 people with critical food, supplies and medical support,” said Shabnam Baloch, the Pakistan country director in a statement. “We are urgently requesting donors to step up their support and help us save lives.” Donate here.

Loading...
Loading...