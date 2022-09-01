How to help Pakistan

Here are some organizations you can donate to:
Islamic Relief
Islamic Relief has been operating in Pakistan since 1992. The organization is focused on providing food aid, access to clean water and other humanitarian supplies. Donate here.
UNICEF
The United Nations Children’s Fund is working to provide health services, water and hygiene kits to families affected by the floods. The U.N. agency is also setting up temporary education centers. Donate here.
International Medical Corps
The International Medical Corps has been operating in the country since 1985. The organization is focused on providing medical care and supplies, mental health support, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene services. Donate here.
Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan
This nonprofit launched an Emergency Flood Appeal calling for donations. The organization has been providing food and shelter to those affected since July. Donate here.
International Rescue Committee
The IRC has operated in Pakistan since 1980. The organization has “reached almost 20,000 people with critical food, supplies and medical support,” said Shabnam Baloch, the Pakistan country director in a statement. “We are urgently requesting donors to step up their support and help us save lives.” Donate here.