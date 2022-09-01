Ukraine live briefing: IAEA vows to continue nuclear plant visit despite ‘increased military activity’

New reports detail Russia’s vast ‘filtration’ system for Ukrainians: “Moscow and its separatist allies in Ukraine have forcibly transferred hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia since the start of the war, according to U.S. officials and human rights investigators, sending many through a vast and punitive 'filtration’ system that includes detentions, interrogations and mass data collection,” reports Claire Parker.
“The system operates in Russian-occupied areas and is overseen by the Kremlin, which is using ‘advanced technology’ to gather data on Ukrainian citizens, a State Department official said in a briefing this week.”
“The forcible transfer or deportation of civilians from occupied territory is prohibited under the Geneva Conventions, which regulate the conduct of armed conflict. Moscow denies allegations it has forcibly relocated residents — instead claiming that Russian forces are “protecting” civilians from Ukrainian troops.”