Ukraine live briefing: IAEA vows to continue nuclear plant visit despite ‘increased military activity’

Russia in turn has accused Ukraine’s armed forces of attempting to disrupt the IAEA mission to the plant, according to Vladimir Rogov, an official installed by Moscow in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian media reported. The Washington Post could not independently verify either account.

The exact parameters of the IAEA inspection remain undefined. According to Grossi the mission “seeks to prevent a nuclear accident,” and the IAEA will push for a “permanent presence” at the plant. However, Russian officials have said his team would likely only get one day to inspect the facility. The trip aims to remove the risk of a nuclear disaster like the one that occurred in Chernobyl in 1986.