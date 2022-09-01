War in Ukraine
Monkey Cage • Analysis
Do Ukrainians want a ceasefire?

Ukraine live briefing: IAEA vows to continue nuclear plant visit despite ‘increased military activity’

By
September 1, 2022 at 3:56 a.m. EDT
U.N. vehicles with members of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission depart for a visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, from central Kyiv, August 31, 2022.
U.N. vehicles with members of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission depart for a visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, from central Kyiv, August 31, 2022. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)
Skip to main content

The International Atomic Energy Agency team is pushing ahead with its planned inspection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, despite both Russia and Ukraine accusing one another of shelling the area near the plant. Here’s the latest on the war and its impact across the globe.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Key developments

  • The IAEA team is aware of “increased military activity in the area” near the plant, agency chief Rafael Grossi said, adding that his team would continue with their inspection nonetheless. “Having come so far, we are not stopping,” Grossi said. Russia has controlled the facility since March and both Kyiv and Moscow have publicly supported the visit by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.
  • “The Russians are shelling the pre-agreed route of the IAEA mission,” Ukrainian regional governor for Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandr Starukh, said on telegram Thursday. “We demand that the Russian Federation stop the provocations and grant the IAEA unhindered access to the Ukrainian nuclear facility.” Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-run energy agency, also said Thursday the town of Energodar, near the power station, had “come under fire” from Russian helicopters.
  • Russia in turn has accused Ukraine’s armed forces of attempting to disrupt the IAEA mission to the plant, according to Vladimir Rogov, an official installed by Moscow in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian media reported. The Washington Post could not independently verify either account.
  • The exact parameters of the IAEA inspection remain undefined. According to Grossi the mission “seeks to prevent a nuclear accident,” and the IAEA will push for a “permanent presence” at the plant. However, Russian officials have said his team would likely only get one day to inspect the facility. The trip aims to remove the risk of a nuclear disaster like the one that occurred in Chernobyl in 1986.

Battlefield updates

  • The battle for Kherson has not “stalled or failed,” says Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych. He urged patience on Thursday, stating the fight for the strategic city seized by Russia at the start of the war was being “carried out in a planned manner,” and warned “there will be no quick wins.” The Pentagon said Wednesday it was aware of some “forward movement” in Kherson by Ukrainian forces but would give the operation “the time and the space” it needed.
  • Ukrainian forces are continuing their southern offensive using “long-range strikes against Russian command,” according to a daily intelligence update from Britain’s defense ministry. It also said the Ukrainian air force is likely using “high speed anti-radiation missiles” known as HARMs, which are designed to locate and destroy Russian radars, which could be a “a major set-back to Russia’s already troubled situational awareness.”

From our correspondents

New reports detail Russia’s vast ‘filtration’ system for Ukrainians: “Moscow and its separatist allies in Ukraine have forcibly transferred hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia since the start of the war, according to U.S. officials and human rights investigators, sending many through a vast and punitive 'filtration’ system that includes detentions, interrogations and mass data collection,” reports Claire Parker.

“The system operates in Russian-occupied areas and is overseen by the Kremlin, which is using ‘advanced technology’ to gather data on Ukrainian citizens, a State Department official said in a briefing this week.”

“The forcible transfer or deportation of civilians from occupied territory is prohibited under the Geneva Conventions, which regulate the conduct of armed conflict. Moscow denies allegations it has forcibly relocated residents — instead claiming that Russian forces are “protecting” civilians from Ukrainian troops.”

Loading...
Loading...