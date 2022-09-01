Sri Lanka reaches tentative deal with IMF for $2.9 billion bailout

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it has reached a preliminary agreement with the Sri Lankan government that would give the cash-strapped country access to $2.9 billion in funds needed for crucial imports and financial stability.

The funds will not be available for several more months, however, until the bailout is approved by the IMF's senior management. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also needs to win support from domestic constituents and Sri Lanka's debtholders.

But the agreement is viewed as a significant step forward for a South Asian nation that has hit rock bottom after experiencing a foreign currency crisis, food inflation nearing 100 percent, a near-total lack of fuel, and political turmoil that saw President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ousted by furious mobs in July.

“For Sri Lanka, the IMF was the only game left in town,” said Murtaza Jafferjee, chairman of the Sri Lankan economic think tank Advocata. “The fact that the government finally got into an agreement is the start of the country’s economic recovery process.”

In a statement, the IMF said the Sri Lankan government agreed to raise taxes on higher-income individuals and corporations and lift fuel prices but also increase social spending on the poor who have suffered in the current crisis.

Fund officials also said the bailout is contingent on Sri Lanka receiving debt relief concessions from lenders, which include private sector bondholders but also the likes of Japan, China, and India — rivals that have been jostling for influence over the island nation.

Peter Breuer and Masahiro Nozaki, two IMF officials who visited Sri Lanka this week, said the country is facing inflation rates of nearly 60 percent and the economy is expected to contract 8.7 percent this year. “Sri Lanka has been facing an acute crisis,” the officials said. “The impact has been disproportionately borne by the poor and vulnerable.”

The case of Sri Lanka has been seen as an ominous warning for other developing countries around the world. The war in Ukraine sent fuel and food prices soaring, exacerbating a crisis that had already been brewing for years due to profligate government borrowing and tax cuts.

The U.S. dollar has also surged in recent months, making it even harder for countries like Sri Lanka to repay their international debts. In April, it stopped making payments on debt that amounted to about $30 billion.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former president, began seeking an IMF bailout in early 2022, when Sri Lanka’s dollar reserves began falling precipitously and the cost of fuel and food spiraled. But the lack of a cohesive government hindered securing a deal.

In May, Wickremesinghe, a veteran statesman, was named prime minister after the resignation of the president’s brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, amid mob violence on Colombo’s streets. Wickremesinghe then assumed the presidency in July after another spasm of chaos that forced Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country.

This week, before the IMF deal was announced, Wickremesinghe presented an interim budget to the Parliament that hiked taxes on goods and services to 15 percent and reduced the retirement age of public sector employees. He slashed expenditure on defense and infrastructure to pay for welfare subsidies and to repay interest on loans.

Wickreminsghe also announced an expansion of measures targeting the poorest, such as giving cash subsidies for food to impoverished families and more allowances for the elderly, in a bid to stave off a growing hunger crisis in the country. Farmers, who had faced ruin from the ill-conceived fertilizer ban by the previous government, would also get loan waivers, Wickremesinghe said.

The IMF said Thursday under the proposed changes to taxation and government spending, Sri Lanka could run a budget surplus by 2024.

The talks in Colombo this week were just “the first step in an arduous journey,” said Manjuka Fernandopulle, a debt restructuring expert in Colombo who has advised private holders of Sri Lankan government debt. “In fact, this is the beginning of the pain of the structural adjustments.”

Farisz reported from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

