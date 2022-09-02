Ukraine live briefing: IAEA inspectors ‘not moving’ from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, chief says

From our correspondents (on the ground)

At edge of Russian onslaught, city of Bakhmut clings to freedom: Russian units are less than four miles from the city’s central plaza, and life for its remaining residents is almost unbearable, Steve Hendrix and Serhii Korolchuk report from eastern Ukraine.

“For the last few civilians hanging on in this front line city being pounded by advancing Russian artillery, a gaping new crater is both a mark of war and source of water,” they write.