Ukraine live briefing: IAEA inspectors ‘not moving’ from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, chief says

Do Ukrainians want a ceasefire?

September 2, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. EDT
IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi (C-L) and IAEA members inspect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on Sept. 1.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi (C-L) and IAEA members inspect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on Sept. 1. (Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in a mission that braved thorny negotiations and nearby shelling to access the facility in Ukraine. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Five inspectors will remain at the Zaporizhzhia plant through Saturday, after agency chief Rafael Grossi led a tour to evaluate the safety of the facility in Russian hands. “We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there, it is at the plant and it is not moving,” he told reporters Thursday after returning to territory under Ukrainian control. It was not clear how extensive his team’s access would be after his departure.
  • Grossi said the “physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times” and that he worried about the risks “until we have a situation which is more stable.” The atomic energy agency and Kyiv have urged a military withdrawal from the site, which is controlled by Russian forces but operated by Ukrainian engineers. The nuclear plant has experienced artillery barrages, fires and power outages with a crew working in fear.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of preventing journalists from accompanying the mission, while praising the IAEA visit in his nightly address. A spokesman for the watchdog said Grossi advocated for “free and comprehensive coverage” and spoke to media in Ukrainian-held territory several times. “The crossing of the front line was subject to protracted negotiations with both sides,” he said.

Global impact

  • Lithuania offered to send forces to Zaporizhzhia as part of a U.N. peacekeeping force. The deputy commissioner of the Lithuanian police said a U.N. police force could ensure the plant’s “physical security” alongside a long-term IAEA monitoring mission and that his country would be ready to deploy officers.
  • Moldova summoned the Russian envoy after Russia’s foreign minister warned Thursday that threats to Moscow’s forces in Transnistria, a breakaway region of the Eastern European country, would be seen as an attack on Russia. The war in Ukraine has raised fears of a spillover in Transnistria, which borders Ukraine and hosts Russian troops.

From our correspondents (on the ground)

At edge of Russian onslaught, city of Bakhmut clings to freedom: Russian units are less than four miles from the city’s central plaza, and life for its remaining residents is almost unbearable, Steve Hendrix and Serhii Korolchuk report from eastern Ukraine.

“For the last few civilians hanging on in this front line city being pounded by advancing Russian artillery, a gaping new crater is both a mark of war and source of water,” they write.

Many of those who stayed behind have nowhere else to go — and, with no running water or reliable power, are forced to scrape what normality they can from donated food and the wood and water they can gather.

