War in Ukraine
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

Russia’s Gazprom says it won’t reopen Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe as planned

By
September 2, 2022 at 2:52 p.m. EDT
Comment

BRUSSELS — Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Friday that it won’t reopen the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline tomorrow as expected, potentially worsening Europe’s energy crunch.

Gazprom shut down the pipeline, which links Russia and Germany, on Wednesday, for what was supposed to be three days of work. But on Friday, just hours after the Group of Seven industrialized nations announced that they will impose a price cap on Russian oil, the company said that an oil leak had been discovered at a compressor station and the pipeline would not reopen after all.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Germany last month called similar shut-offs a political move by the Kremlin to increase uncertainty as the European Union hits Russia with unprecedented sanctions in response to the war in Ukraine. Friday’s news will deepen fears that Russia will continue to curb — or even cut — gas supply heading into what is expected to be a long, cold winter in Europe.

“Gazprom’s announcement this afternoon that it is once again shutting down NorthStream1 under fallacious pretenses is another confirmation of its unreliability as a supplier,” tweeted Eric Mamer, spokesman for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on Friday. “It’s also proof of Russia’s cynicism.”

The uncertainty over Europe’s gas supply comes as the E.U. debates new measures to tackle energy prices. E.U. energy ministers will meet in Brussels on Sept. 9 to discuss calls to overhaul the bloc’s power market.

Loading...