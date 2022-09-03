War in Ukraine

Ukraine live briefing: European leaders blast Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline halt as weaponizing energy

By
and 
 
September 3, 2022 at 3:51 a.m. EDT
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany on March 8, 2022. (Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters)
European officials cast doubt on Russia’s motives for halting the gas flow through a key pipeline, and U.N. inspectors are evaluating the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • The European Council president accused Moscow of using “gas as a weapon,” after the Russian energy giant said it would not reopen the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Saturday as planned because of a leak. The move leaves Europe risking shortages and the world bracing for price hikes. Western leaders say Moscow is using energy as leverage in retaliation for sanctions over the war in Ukraine. A spokesman for the European Commission said the latest Gazprom announcement came “under fallacious pretenses” and was “proof of Russia’s cynicism.”
  • The U.N. nuclear watchdog will keep two monitors at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine on a “permanent” basis, agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said after returning from a mission to the facility. He is expected to issue a report on the safety of the plant soon. Shelling nearby has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster, prompting the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to lead a visit across front lines to the site, which Russian forces captured earlier in the war.
  • Russia will hold funeral rites Saturday for Mikhail Gorbachev, laying the last Soviet leader to rest without an official state funeral. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who disdained Gorbachev over the collapse of the Soviet Union, will not attend. Adored in the West but controversial, and at times despised, at home, Gorbachev was reportedly distraught over Russia’s war in Ukraine. An aide who worked alongside him for nearly four decades said that in one of their last phone conversations Gorbachev seemed “shocked and bewildered” by the state of the country he once ruled.

Global impact

  • The United States and Europe “have been collaborating to ensure sufficient” energy supplies, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council told Reuters after the Gazprom decision.
  • The Group of Seven nations declared plans for a price cap on Russian oil, to undercut the Kremlin’s finances while keeping the flow of oil to world markets. The price has not yet been announced. Moscow has warned that countries who participate won’t receive Russian oil.

From our correspondents

Ukraine’s war amputees heal through horse therapy: Danylo Ischenko dreams of walking beside his fiancee on their wedding day. Bolivia, an English racehorse, is helping him get there.

He is among Ukraine’s wounded undergoing hippotherapy — physical therapy based in riding horses, Miriam Berger and Heidi Levine report from the a farm in the Ukrainian village of Sukhodil.

“The soldier is part of the country’s growing legion of amputees, both civilians and fighters, recovering from wounds seen and hidden,” they write.

