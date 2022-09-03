Ukraine live briefing: European leaders blast Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline halt as weaponizing energy

The U.N. nuclear watchdog will keep two monitors at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine on a “permanent” basis, agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said after returning from a mission to the facility. He is expected to issue a report on the safety of the plant soon. Shelling nearby has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster, prompting the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to lead a visit across front lines to the site, which Russian forces captured earlier in the war.