Ukraine live briefing: European leaders blast Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline halt as weaponizing energy

Ukraine’s war amputees heal through horse therapy: Danylo Ischenko dreams of walking beside his fiancee on their wedding day. Bolivia, an English racehorse, is helping him get there.
He is among Ukraine’s wounded undergoing hippotherapy — physical therapy based in riding horses, Miriam Berger and Heidi Levine report from the a farm in the Ukrainian village of Sukhodil.
“The soldier is part of the country’s growing legion of amputees, both civilians and fighters, recovering from wounds seen and hidden,” they write.