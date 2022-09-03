Ukrainians line up to donate blood to save ‘soldiers who are fighting for us’

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — Hundreds of civilians and soldiers lined up Saturday in response to calls for blood donations in this southern front line city holding off Russian forces.
When officials pleaded for B-negative donors, Mymokhod’s blood type, it led her to donate for the first time in 20 years, she said as she methodically squeezed a rubber ball with crimson tubes leading from her arm.
“We need to give more blood to save the soldiers who are fighting for us.”
A city of about 500,000 people, this has been a key front since the start of the war, where the Ukrainian military barred Russian forces from advancing west toward the key Black Sea port of Odessa.
Mykolaiv is now the closest Ukrainian city to the Kherson region, where Russia has controlled territory since early in the conflict — and where fighting has ramped up as Ukraine seeks to repel Russian troops.
Kyiv has signaled for weeks that a counteroffensive to push occupying forces is looming. In Kherson, residents described in recent days an uptick in artillery fire from both sides, with people in the region’s Ukrainian footholds finding ways to flee such as crossing a makeshift bridge of gravel and pipes or swimming the Inhulets River.
The army has blocked reporters from front line areas since the campaign started, leaving Mykolaiv residents to scour Telegram channels and group chats to follow its progress.
“The need is critical right now,” said Vladyslav Vekha, 25, a soldier from Mykolaiv who got a day’s leave to donate blood.
His city, where the sight of speeding military ambulances was common this week, is in range of Russian reprisal attacks.
Earlier in the war, a cruise missile launched from a Russian ship in the nearby Black Sea destroyed a government building, killing 37 people.
So far, local officials say the rate of attacks here has not increased significantly, although a Saturday morning strike damaged a garage and injured one woman.
“I think [the Russians] are too busy dealing with our offensive in Kherson,” said Dmytro Pletenchuk of the Mykolaiv Regional Administration Secretary.
Ellen Francis in London contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Grain shipments from Ukraine are gathering pace under the agreement hammered out by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had sent food prices soaring and raised fears of more hunger in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, have departed.
The fight: The conflict on the ground grinds on as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to pummel Ukrainian forces, which have sometimes been able to put up stiff resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes rest on liberating the Russia-occupied Kherson region, and ultimately Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Fears of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station remain as both sides accuse each other of shelling it.
The weapons: Western supplies of weapons are helping Ukraine slow Russian advances. U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike farther behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.