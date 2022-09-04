The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Americas

At least 10 dead and 15 injured in stabbings, Saskatchewan police say

September 4, 2022 at 6:39 p.m. EDT
Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, are wanted in several stabbings, according to the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police. (Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
Ten people were dead and at least 15 were injured after a rash of stabbings that put the entire Canadian province of Saskatchewan on high alert while police looked for two suspects, authorities said Sunday.

Some of the people were targeted, and some were “believed to be attacked randomly,” Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said at a news conference Sunday evening.

Authorities are looking for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after receiving reports of people being stabbed at the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon. Blackmore said the men may be a danger to people in the area.

Ten people have been killed and at least 15 injured in 13 locations, Blackmore said, and authorities fear more could have been attacked.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

