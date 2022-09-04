At least 10 dead and 15 injured in stabbings, Saskatchewan police say

Some of the people were targeted, and some were “believed to be attacked randomly,” Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said at a news conference Sunday evening.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ten people were dead and at least 15 were injured after a rash of stabbings that put the entire Canadian province of Saskatchewan on high alert while police looked for two suspects, authorities said Sunday.

Authorities are looking for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after receiving reports of people being stabbed at the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon. Blackmore said the men may be a danger to people in the area.