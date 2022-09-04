Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns of ‘energy attack on all Europeans’ as Russia shuts key pipeline

Key developments
- Europe is urgently preparing for the possibility that Russia will shut off its gas supply entirely ahead of winter, a potential retaliation for their support of Ukraine. Zelensky, in his nightly address Saturday, said Europe should respond to Russia’s threats with more “unity” and by “increasing sanctions at all levels, and limiting Russia’s oil and gas revenues.”
- The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lost its connection to its last main external power line but was still supplying the national grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a news release Saturday. “One reactor is still operating and producing electricity both for cooling and other essential safety functions,” it said. Access to three other main lines was lost earlier, the IAEA said, and the most recent disconnection occurred Friday evening.
Battlefield updates
- Missiles hit the city of Kharkiv overnight into Sunday, striking a restaurant in the Kyivskiy district, local authorities said. A woman was killed, and two people were injured in strikes Saturday across the Kharkiv region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration.
- “Russian forces continue to suffer from morale and discipline issues,” the British Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily assessment of wartime intelligence. A major issue for Russian forces deployed on Ukrainian territory is probably insufficient pay, particularly unpaid combat bonuses, the ministry said.
- A grenade launcher went off at an event in Chernihiv, injuring children and leaving a young boy in serious condition, Zelensky said Saturday. A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition Sunday after an operation, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing the head of a regional children’s hospital. Zelensky said authorities will investigate the incident so it “never happens again anywhere.”
Global impact
- The exodus from Venezuela has grown to the point that its refugee numbers are now close to those displaced by the war in Ukraine. Data from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration show that more than 6.8 million refugees and migrants have left the South American country since 2015, fleeing political instability and poverty, while more than 7 million people have fled Ukraine. But the crisis in Ukraine has attracted significantly more international aid funding, according to the advocacy group Refugees International.
From our correspondents on the ground
Ukrainians line up to donate blood to save “soldiers who are fighting for us”: In Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine close to the front line, hundreds of civilians and soldiers responded to a call for blood donations Saturday, Steve Hendrix and Serhii Korolchuk report.
The public appeals for blood come as fighting ramps up in the nearby Kherson region, where reporters have been temporarily banned from covering what Ukraine has signaled is a long-planned counteroffensive.
“They said on TV that there was an urgent need for blood today,” said Svitlana Mymokhod, 58, an accountant who began cooking for local army units after the Russian invasion in late February. “We need to give more blood to save the soldiers who are fighting for us.”
