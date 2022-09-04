Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns of ‘energy attack on all Europeans’ as Russia shuts key pipeline

From our correspondents on the ground

Ukrainians line up to donate blood to save “soldiers who are fighting for us”: In Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine close to the front line, hundreds of civilians and soldiers responded to a call for blood donations Saturday, Steve Hendrix and Serhii Korolchuk report.

The public appeals for blood come as fighting ramps up in the nearby Kherson region, where reporters have been temporarily banned from covering what Ukraine has signaled is a long-planned counteroffensive.

“They said on TV that there was an urgent need for blood today,” said Svitlana Mymokhod, 58, an accountant who began cooking for local army units after the Russian invasion in late February. “We need to give more blood to save the soldiers who are fighting for us.”