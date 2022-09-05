Suicide bomber hits Russian Embassy in Kabul, killing at least two staffers

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RIGA, Latvia — A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the consular section of Russia's embassy in Kabul, killing two embassy staffers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday. Afghan police reported the Taliban guards at the embassy shot dead the attacker, but he still succeeded in detonating his device.

The ministry statement said that in addition to the two dead, "there are also victims among Afghan citizens." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack as a "terrorist act."

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman of the Kabul police, said the embassy guards stopped the attacker before he reached the gates of the mission itself.

“An explosion took place when the security forces shot the suicide bomber before reaching to the crowd outside the Russian Embassy,” he said in a tweet, adding that one local was killed and 10 injured.

While the Taliban take over a year ago meant a drastic decrease in fighting, there has still been a string of bombings across the country, widely attributed to the rival radical Islamic State group.

Past attacks by the organization have been against mosques and Taliban members, but this is the first time that a diplomatic mission has been targeted.

Russia is one of a handful of nations that has maintained diplomatic ties with the Taliban after the group took power in August 2021, following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, the Kremlin has not moved to recognize the Taliban government, and the group is classified as a banned terrorist organization in Russia. Other nations that maintained diplomatic ties include China, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Russia has hosted Taliban delegations since the group took Kabul, notably at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Russia’s equivalent of Davos, in June. In October, Russia hosted a senior Taliban delegation in Moscow for talks abut Afghanistan’s future, attended by representatives of China, Pakistan and other countries.

In July last year, the Kremlin’s envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, met senior Taliban officials in Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry said then that the Taliban had guaranteed the security of foreign embassies in Kabul, as well as promising not to threaten Central Asian nations.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accredited a diplomatic representative for the Taliban in Russia in February.

Moscow says the United States is primarily to blame for Afghanistan’s worsening collapse and has condemned the United States for freezing $3.5 billion in Afghanistan Central Bank funds.

Khan reported from Peshawar, Timsit from London.

