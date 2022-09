Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv claims counteroffensive is working, with areas ‘liberated’ in the south

according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank. ISW analysts said “Ukrainian forces are advancing along several axes” to the west of the Kherson region and “have secured territory” in Donetsk, one of two eastern regions that make up the Donbas area. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday after a meeting of Ukraine’s defense , military and intelligence chiefs that “Ukrainian flags are returning to the places where they should be by right.”