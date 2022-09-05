Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv claims counteroffensive is working, with areas ‘liberated’ in the south

John Sullivan departs post as U.S. ambassador to Russia: Amy B Wang explains the significance of the departure of Sullivan, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, who leaves his post at a time of severe tension between Washington and Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Sullivan’s exit was abrupt, and there had been no earlier public indication that his retirement was imminent, Wang writes. A State Department official and a Biden administration official, who both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said Sullivan’s retirement had been expected, but the White House official said his departure was accelerated because of a family issue.