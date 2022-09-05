War in Ukraine

Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv claims counteroffensive is working, with areas ‘liberated’ in the south

September 5, 2022 at 4:13 a.m. EDT
Colleagues in the pediatric department at a clinic in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, at their office after a Russian strike on Sunday.
Colleagues in the pediatric department at a clinic in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, at their office after a Russian strike on Sunday. (Umit Bektas/Reuters)
Ukrainian officials have suggested their long-promised counteroffensive in the south is making progress. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • “The Ukrainian counteroffensive is making verifiable progress in the south and the east,” according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank. ISW analysts said “Ukrainian forces are advancing along several axes” to the west of the Kherson region and “have secured territory” in Donetsk, one of two eastern regions that make up the Donbas area. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday after a meeting of Ukraine’s defense, military and intelligence chiefs that “Ukrainian flags are returning to the places where they should be by right.”
  • Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency left the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant Monday, Russian state-owned news outlets reported, citing Russian nuclear power plant operator Rosenergoatom and an expert who traveled with the group. Two representatives of the U.N. nuclear safety agency will remain to monitor the plant, the outlets said.

Battlefield updates

  • Ukraine says it has retaken two villages in the south. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said on social media that a widely shared image of a soldier hoisting the Ukrainian flag atop a building was taken Sunday in the village of Vysokopillya in the Kherson region. Zelensky said late Sunday that “two settlements in the south of our country were liberated” by the 42nd separate motorized infantry battalion. The Washington Post could not independently verify the claims.
  • Russia’s main goal “almost certainly” remains to retake Donbas, the British Defense Ministry said Monday in its daily assessment of wartime intelligence. Russia is probably focusing on securing Donetsk, “which would enable the Kremlin to announce the ‘liberation’ of the Donbas.” The ministry said Russian forces are making the most gains north of Donetsk city, around Avdiivka and Bakhmut. But progress has been incremental even there, the ministry added, with Russian forces “only … advancing around 1km per week towards Bakhmut.”

From our correspondents

John Sullivan departs post as U.S. ambassador to Russia: Amy B Wang explains the significance of the departure of Sullivan, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, who leaves his post at a time of severe tension between Washington and Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Sullivan’s exit was abrupt, and there had been no earlier public indication that his retirement was imminent, Wang writes. A State Department official and a Biden administration official, who both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said Sullivan’s retirement had been expected, but the White House official said his departure was accelerated because of a family issue.

