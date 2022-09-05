Typhoon Hinnamnor bears down on South Korea, bringing damaging winds

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — After developing last week into the strongest tropical storm of the year, Typhoon Hinnamnor barreled toward South Korea on Monday, with officials raising the typhoon alert to the highest level ahead of expected landfall on Tuesday.

The powerhouse storm has already unleashed damaging wind and rain, prompting evacuation orders and disrupting transportation in the country's south, including Busan, South Korea's second-largest city.

Hinnamnor was packing maximum sustained winds of 127 mph and gusts of up to 155 mph, according to the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center. The Korea Meteorological Administration said strong winds and heavy rain are expected across the country through Tuesday.

No casualties have been reported so far but at least 11 facilities have been flooded, according to Seoul’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held an emergency meeting over the weekend to discuss the typhoon response. “We are yet to fully recover from damage of the recent downpour and Typhoon Hinnamnor is making its way up, provoking big public concerns,” Yoon told the meeting on Sunday.

Last month, a record downpour over the country killed more than a dozen people and displaced thousands, many of them in the Seoul area. Recovery efforts are still underway in severely hit areas, where authorities called for extra precautionary measures ahead of the typhoon’s arrival.

As Hinnamnor neared, North Korea’s weather agency also issued bad weather warnings, with reports of heavy rain in the capital, Pyongyang, and other parts of the country on Sunday. The regime’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Monday urged damage prevention works to minimize the typhoon’s impact on the economy.

North Korea’s poor infrastructure and widespread poverty make its people particularly vulnerable to climate-induced disasters. The super typhoon could deal a blow to the ailing economy of the isolated country, which is grappling with international sanctions and stalled trade with China due to coronavirus curbs.

Typhoons regularly churn across the Pacific between June and November each year. But climate scientists have warned that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and damaging as a result of global warming. Typhoon Hinnamnor, which formed in the western Pacific earlier this month, has also affected Japan.

