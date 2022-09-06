Details of Canada stabbing victims emerge as manhunt continues

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — Police continued to search for a man accused in the deadly stabbing spree in Saskatchewan on Tuesday as the small communities at the center of the carnage mourned the 10 victims. They include a mother, an army veteran, a man whom residents viewed as not just a neighbor but as an “uncle,” and a crisis worker who died assisting others in an emergency.

Authorities continued to comb through 13 separate crime scenes, many of them on the James Smith Cree Nation reserve and the nearby village of Weldon, where brothers Damien and Myles Sanderson are accused of having carried out Sunday’s massacre in a country where mass killings are relatively rare compared to in the United States.

Police said Monday that Damien Sanderson’s body was found in a “heavily grassed area” at the James Smith Cree Nation, some 300 miles north of the U.S.-Canada border, with injuries that did not appear to have been self-inflicted. He was 31. They continued to search for Myles Sanderson, 30, who they said Monday has an “extensive and lengthy criminal record” and might be injured.

Myles Sanderson was charged Monday with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Damien Sanderson was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder before his body was found. Both were charged with breaking and entering, and the RCMP said more charges are likely.

The attacks began Sunday morning, when police received one call and then several more about stabbings at the James Smith Cree Nation, an Indigenous community with a population of 1,800 people some 200 miles north of Regina, the provincial capital.

They left 10 dead and 18 injured, including four who were hospitalized in critical condition on Monday.

Authorities have provided few details about the victims. Rhonda Blackmore, the assistant commissioner of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said some appeared to have been targeted and others were attacked at random. She said they include men and women with a “wide span of ages.” The youngest was born in 1999.

Gloria Burns, a 62-year-old addictions counselor at the James Smith Cree Nation, was identified by her brothers as one of the victims. They told local media that she responded to an emergency call during the killing spree and died alongside other victims.

“For her to go into a situation like this where [she was] helping people, even though it cost her life … that’s who she was,” her brother Darryl Burns told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

The Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association identified Earl Burns, who served in Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry regiment of the Canadian Army, as another victim.

Lana Head, a mother, was identified as a victim by Michael Brett Burns, her former partner, according to local media. In a Facebook post on the day before the attack, she wrote of “So many good memories to cherish.” Her page included photos of her dog Daisy sipping Tim Hortons and advised friends about deals at a local grocery store.

“I’m already missing her voice,” friend Melodie Whitecap wrote in a Facebook post. “She was a sweet, gentle soul, she wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Weldon residents identified Wes Petterson, a 77-year-old who kept a close eye on the community and was the “sweetest” guy, as another victim. Ruby Works told Global News that she had known him since she was a little girl and he was like an uncle to her.

“When I found out that my friend was killed, I just hit the ground,” she said. “Why would you come in and kill an innocent person who didn’t do anything? He didn’t deserve this.”

