IAEA warns of ‘constant threat’ from shelling in Ukraine nuclear report

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that it is “gravely concerned” about the situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, warning in a report that frequent shelling near the facility represents a “constant threat” to nuclear safety.
During its mission, the IAEA team “closely witnessed shelling” near the Zaporizhzhia site and observed damage to several buildings, including one that houses the solid radioactive waste storage facility. The building containing the plant’s central alarm station was also damaged, the report said.
In one incident in late August, experts learned, shelling caused the radiation monitoring system to go down for about 24 hours. The agency did not ascribe blame for the rocket and mortar fire or damage to the complex, but urged Russia and Ukraine to “immediately” halt the fighting to avoid any further damages to the plant.
The report “pretty much validates the picture that this plant under a dire threat from the ongoing, increasing military activity around it and occasionally on it,” said Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety with the Union of Concerned Scientists.
Inspectors documented the presence of Russian troops and military equipment at the site, including vehicles positioned around reactor units. And representatives from Russia’s state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, were also present at the facility — something the report said could interfere with typical decision-making hierarchies.
More than 1,000 Ukrainian workers are keeping the plant running — about 10 percent of its typical workforce. Staffers have said they suffer intimidation and abuse from Russian authorities overseeing the site.
Ukrainian workers “are under constant high stress and pressure,” the report said. “This is not sustainable and could lead to increased human error with implications for nuclear safety.”
The IAEA also said communication with Ukraine’s atomic energy regulator, Energoatom, has been spotty. On Monday, the plant was again disconnected from Ukraine’s electricity grid to allow workers to extinguish a fire caused by shelling. According to the IAEA, the facility was using just one operational reactor to power safety operations.
Repairs to some of the damaged electrical equipment will “require a long time as the spare parts were tailor-made,” the report said, and the war has interrupted supply chains.
Under normal circumstances, comprehensive nuclear safety missions typically take the IAEA several weeks to complete, Lyman said.
“I’m skeptical that they were able to do anything approaching a real safety inspection,” he said.
Still, he said, “it’s better than nothing.”
John Hudson contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Grain shipments from Ukraine are gathering pace under the agreement hammered out by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had sent food prices soaring and raised fears of more hunger in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, have departed.
The fight: The conflict on the ground grinds on as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to pummel Ukrainian forces, which have sometimes been able to put up stiff resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes rest on liberating the Russia-occupied Kherson region, and ultimately Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Fears of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station remain as both sides accuse each other of shelling it.
The weapons: Western supplies of weapons are helping Ukraine slow Russian advances. U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike farther behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.