War in Ukraine
IAEA warns of ‘constant threat’ from shelling in Ukraine nuclear report

September 6, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. EDT
A photo taken Sept. 1 during a visit organized by the Russian military shows Russian personnel guarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, on the same day International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors arrived at the facility. (Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that it is “gravely concerned” about the situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, warning in a report that frequent shelling near the facility represents a “constant threat” to nuclear safety.

The report was the U.N. agency’s first since a team of IAEA experts visited Zaporizhzhia last week, amid growing concerns that an accident could cause a nuclear disaster. The IAEA called on Russia and Ukraine to immediately halt fighting in the area and to urgently establish a “security protection zone” around the plant.

During its mission, the IAEA team “closely witnessed shelling” near the Zaporizhzhia site and observed damage to several buildings, including one that houses the solid radioactive waste storage facility. The building containing the plant’s central alarm station was also damaged, the report said.

In one incident in late August, experts learned, shelling caused the radiation monitoring system to go down for about 24 hours. The agency did not ascribe blame for the rocket and mortar fire or damage to the complex, but urged Russia and Ukraine to “immediately” halt the fighting to avoid any further damages to the plant.

The report “pretty much validates the picture that this plant under a dire threat from the ongoing, increasing military activity around it and occasionally on it,” said Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety with the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Inspectors documented the presence of Russian troops and military equipment at the site, including vehicles positioned around reactor units. And representatives from Russia’s state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, were also present at the facility — something the report said could interfere with typical decision-making hierarchies.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian workers are keeping the plant running — about 10 percent of its typical workforce. Staffers have said they suffer intimidation and abuse from Russian authorities overseeing the site.

Ukrainian workers “are under constant high stress and pressure,” the report said. “This is not sustainable and could lead to increased human error with implications for nuclear safety.”

The IAEA also said communication with Ukraine’s atomic energy regulator, Energoatom, has been spotty. On Monday, the plant was again disconnected from Ukraine’s electricity grid to allow workers to extinguish a fire caused by shelling. According to the IAEA, the facility was using just one operational reactor to power safety operations.

Repairs to some of the damaged electrical equipment will “require a long time as the spare parts were tailor-made,” the report said, and the war has interrupted supply chains.

Under normal circumstances, comprehensive nuclear safety missions typically take the IAEA several weeks to complete, Lyman said.

“I’m skeptical that they were able to do anything approaching a real safety inspection,” he said.

Still, he said, “it’s better than nothing.”

John Hudson contributed to this report.

