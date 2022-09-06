The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister

Liz Truss waves outside Conservative Party headquarters in London, after being announced as Britain's next prime minister. (Phil Noble/Reuters)
Updated September 6, 2022 at 1:55 a.m. EDT|Published September 6, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. EDT

LONDON — After months of upheaval, Britain will rely on predictable and time-honored traditions today as power and an abundance of economic and political problems are transferred from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Liz Truss.

Here’s how the day is expected to unfold

  • Johnson will deliver farewell remarks from the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence. Count on colorful metaphors, a Latin phrase or two, and boasts about his own accomplishments from a politician who — despite all the scandals — may yet stage a comeback.
  • Johnson and Truss will travel to see Queen Elizabeth II — at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this time, rather than the traditional Buckingham Palace setting. The 96-year-old queen has missed many events on the royal calendar because of her health. But as long as the key players will come to where she’s been staying, she does not appear to want to delegate this one.
  • In a private audience, Johnson will bow to the queen and tender his resignation. Truss will follow, asking permission to form a government. The ceremony is called kissing hands, though in modern politics there is no kissing.
  • Truss will return to London as Britain’s 56th prime minister, and Britain will join a small club of nations that have had at least three female heads of government.
