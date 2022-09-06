Live updates Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister

Who is Liz Truss, Britain’s new prime minister?
Truss, 47, has held senior posts under three prime ministers, including her most recent stint as foreign secretary. Yet many Britons confess they don’t really know Truss, not the way they knew Boris Johnson — former London mayor, newspaper columnist, colorful orator, serial prevaricator — when he took office just a few years ago.
It’s fair to say she is a shapeshifter. She is an ex-Remainer, ex-Liberal Democrat, ex-anti-monarchist. Her political journey may have begun on the left — Down with the monarchy! she cried — but she arrived on the right, a hard-line Brexiteer who has tried to channel the Iron Lady herself, Margaret Thatcher.