Pakistan’s biggest lake bursts its banks threatening further floods

SEVHAN, Pakistan — The retaining wall of Pakistan’s largest lake burst on Tuesday after months of heavy rains, threatening hundreds more villages downstream and forcing thousands more from their homes. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Pakistani government engineered two intentional breaches of Lake Manchar’s retaining wall over the weekend in an effort to release pressure on the structure, but an irrigation official told The Washington Post that the wall began to crack Tuesday as water levels continued to rise.

A local agricultural department official confirmed the break, but said it was unclear if it occurred due to water pressure or if residents of a nearby town damaged the wall to divert floodwaters from their area.

Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

“It’s not possible to fix the wall now,” the irrigation official said. He said the government is unable to protect villages in the flood path and estimated families will have four to five hours to evacuate.

Minister of Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro confirmed to The Washington Post about the new breach in the lake but maintained that no further evacuations would be necessary because all the downstream settlements had already been emptied.

The Pakistani government is already struggling to respond to what has been described as a “catastrophic” crisis and the Manchar lake breach is likely to further frustrate access to those in need. Anger is growing among Pakistanis displaced, hundreds of villages remain underwater and those who have made it to dry land are struggling to find shelter and relief.

Waters from the lake could be seen leaping over highways and overflowing drainage canals just north of Sehvan, threatening to cut off a key supply route to some of the country’s hardest hit villages in Dadu and beyond. Roads leading south were lined with farmers moving their livestock to safety.

The agriculture official said the government must act fast to divert the water escaping Manchar lake by creating additional breaches along the lake or building more canals. If the water isn’t diverted, the official warned over 100,000 more people could be displaced.

The unprecedented flooding in Pakistan has already killed more than 1,300 people since it began in June and affected some 33 million. Government relief efforts are overwhelmed, though international supplies are starting to enter the country.

The two months of flooding in Sindh province has already far outstripped the devastating rains of 2010 — hitting twice as many districts — and has been described as the worst in the country’s history. Officials are ascribing the unusually heavy downpour to climate change.

The flooding has also come as the country’s vast agricultural regions were getting ready for the harvest and cash crops of rice, cotton and vegetables have been swept away, which will cause untold hardship for the farmers that rely on them for income.

